HELLO Labs Hires Chris Wells, Former Director of Business Development at Major Crypto News Portal, as Head of Media

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / HELLO Labs is delighted to announce the addition of Chris Wells to the HELLO team as Head of Media. Chris will spearhead efforts to forge new partnerships with Web3 media and PR firms, amplifying HELLO Labs' presence as the premiere Web3 entertainment company, with a particular focus on Killer Whales, the world's first Web3-oriented mainstream television show.

"In our initial conversations, it became evident that Chris brings a wealth of knowledge, an extensive network, and expertise in Web3 media and PR. We are excited to leverage his skill set to position Killer Whales as a focal point for Web3 partners to connect with a wider audience," said Sander Gortjes, CEO HELLO Labs.

Drawing on his experience as Director of Business Development at CoinDesk and 10+ years in various leadership roles focused on content distribution, sponsorships, and operations, Chris is ideally suited to lead the expansion of HELLO Labs' media production initiatives and partnerships.

"With Chris on board, we are confident in achieving our core objective: making Killer Whales a household name with a global reach, that captures the attention of a mainstream TV audience and showcases the innovations taking place in Web3," said Paul Caslin, Founder HELLO Labs.

As Killer Whales prepares to launch in Q1 2024, the company anticipates significant traction within Web3 communities. Establishing tier-one media partnerships is a key focus, aiming to expose a broad audience to an unbiased, non-scripted, and personal portrayal of the struggles and victories of real founders in Web3.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with the team at HELLO Labs to help spread awareness and increase adoption of an ecosystem at the forefront of the evolution in entertainment," said Chris. "Leveraging my experience and network across the media landscape, I am committed to the rapid growth and vision for this exciting new protocol."

About HELLO Labs

HELLO Labs represents the future of crypto and entertainment-a Web3 native ecosystem incubating, producing, funding, and distributing original programming, games, and NFTs. Crafted to unlock Web3's potential fully, HELLO Labs appeals to both crypto enthusiasts and mainstream audiences.

Founded by Paul Caslin, the Grammy-nominated Creative Director of the MTV VMA's, HELLO Labs aims to introduce a "Web2 meets Web3" experience, guiding users of all levels to explore digital asset ownership, engage with Web3 games, and enjoy exclusive shows.

About Killer Whales

Killer Whales is Web3's answer to hit TV shows for discovering new and promising entrepreneurs. As Web3 transitions to the mainstream, Killer Whales welcomes the next 500 million people into the blockchain space. The show's mission is to create a captivating mainstream show, with a focus on transparency, fact-driven feedback, and easily understandable topics.

