Donnerstag, 14.12.2023
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
ACCESSWIRE
14.12.2023 | 14:26
Celebrating the Brilliant Minds Behind Innovation at Whirlpool Corporation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / At our Patent Awards, we proudly honor 362 inventors from across the globe who have brought a total of 403 patents and 6 trade secrets to life in the past year. Their creativity, dedication, and ingenuity are the driving forces behind the cutting-edge solutions that redefine home appliances.

Join us in applauding our inventors and engineers who continue to improve life at home!

ABOUT WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

