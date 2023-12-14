Owens Corning Earns Place on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 14th Consecutive Year

TOLEDO, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the 14th consecutive year and on the DJSI North America Index for the sixth consecutive year, with industry-leading assessment scores.

The DJSI World comprises an elite listing of the world's largest companies based on long-term environmental, social, and governance criteria. Companies are selected for inclusion in the DJSI in part based on their scores in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Owens Corning scored 85 out of a possible 100 points overall in the 2023 S&P Global CSA (score date: Dec. 8, 2023), achieving the highest score of all the companies assessed in the building products industry.

"We are honored to have been recognized by DJSI for the 14th consecutive year," said Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chambers. "Our industry-leading score is a testament to Owens Corning's unwavering commitment to sustainability and our progress toward achieving our 2030 sustainability goals. We remain dedicated to providing sustainable solutions to our customers and making a positive impact on the world."

This year, Owens Corning earned several other distinctions for its corporate sustainability leadership, including ranking in the top 10 for the sixth year in a row on 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list and selection by Ethisphere as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies.

"I'm always proud for our team when Owens Corning's industry leadership in sustainability is highlighted through recognitions like DJSI," said Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, David Rabuano. "There's no question that our 19,000 employees are the material difference driving our results."

As a global building and construction materials leader, Owens Corning is committed to delivering sustainable solutions. More detail about its programs and progress is available in its 17th annual Sustainability Report published earlier this year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses - Composites, Insulation, and Roofing - provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 19,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2022 sales of $9.8 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

