Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has elected to complete the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Tatooine Silica Project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company will issue the remaining 1,200,000 common shares to the vendor to complete the purchase option, as per the terms of the Option Agreement dated September 08, 2022.

Tatooine Silica Project

The Tatooine Silica Project covers an area of approximately 5,100 hectares, located directly adjacent to the community of Brisco, British Columbia and BC Highway 95, and approximately 65 kilometres southeast of Golden, BC, which is home to the Moberly Mine, a past-producing high-purity silica mine in the same lithological unit as the Tatooine Silica Project.

https://homerunresources.com/tatooine-silica/

Work undertaken by the company in 2023 clearly demonstrates the excellent potential for the discovery of a high-purity quartz silica resource of significant size at the Tatooine Project. The Company plans to complete the following Work Programs as detailed in the recent NI 43-101 Technical Report.

Bulk Sample and Market Research

The Company will collect a bulk sample for metallurgical testing and preliminary characterization of physical parameters. With these factors more clearly understood an early-stage market study can be conducted to quantify the potential market niche and value inherent in the deposit material.

Mapping and Sampling

A detailed mapping program to establish the locations and geometry of the quartzite units on the Property and to explore for additional bodies of mineralization to understand and fully quantify both the extent and the nature of the mineralization present.

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"



Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191028