

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp (NUE), a steel company, Thursday issued its earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.



The company expects earnings to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.85 per share.



Sequentially, the steel firm expects earnings to decrease from the third quarter due to lower pricing and volumes across all operating segments of steel mills, steel products, and raw materials.



Nucor plans to release its fourth-quarter earnings on January 29, 2024.



In pre-market activity, Nucor shares are trading at $162.71, down 2.41% on the New York Stock Exchange.



