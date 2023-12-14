Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion "Made in Taiwan"?!
14.12.2023 | 14:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of bond loan issued by Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. on STO Structured Products Units (619/23)

Correction refers to the segment

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Citigroup
Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. with effect from 2023-12-12. Last day
of trading is set to 2028-11-24. The instrument will be listed on STO
Structured Products Units. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184472
