AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Aetna Insurance Company Limited (AICL) (United Kingdom). At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) was negative.

The withdrawal of the ratings is due to AICL executing a Part VII transfer of all its insurance liabilities under an asset purchase agreement signed with AWP Health Life S.A.

AM Best's procedure is for a final rating opinion to be produced in conjunction with a rating withdrawal. However, a final rating opinion could not be produced for AICL due to the absence of any insurance liabilities or plans for continued insurance activity.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231214721181/en/

Contacts:

Stanislav Stoev, ACCA, CFA

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0306

stanislav.stoev@ambest.com



Tim Prince

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0320

timothy.prince@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com