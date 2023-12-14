Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.12.2023 | 15:02
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Foundation Software and Payroll4Construction Win 2023 Weatherhead 100 Awards

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Foundation Software LLC and Payroll4Construction have been selected as 2023 Weatherhead 100 winners. Companies awarded this designation are celebrated for experiencing significant growth in net sales over the past five years.

Established in 1988, The Weatherhead 100 Awards are the premier celebration of Northeast Ohio's fastest-growing companies. They celebrate the businesses that embody the region's entrepreneurship, leadership, growth and success.

With over three decades of experience serving the construction industry, Foundation Software has helped thousands of construction professionals run more profitable businesses. They've accomplished this by providing software for the construction back office - solutions like accounting, project management, and estimating. Through sister company and Weatherhead winner Payroll4Construction, they can also offer payroll services that simplify the unique intricacies of construction payroll - everything from Davis-Bacon projects to multi-state payroll.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Northeast Ohio yet again," said CEO of Foundation Software Mike Ode. "Our capable, talented team drives our continued growth and success. Without them, this would not be possible."

In addition to sister company Payroll4Construction, Foundation Software has acquired other best-in-class construction products over the past few years, including McCormick Systems in 2021, both Estimating Edge and SafetyHQ in 2022, and, most recently, WorkMax time tracking solution.

Winning companies will be celebrated at the 35th Annual Weatherhead 100 Awards Ceremony at 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, 300 Lakeside Ave East.

To learn more about Foundation Software, visit foundationsoft.com. If interested in Payroll4Construction, visit payroll4construction.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

View the original press release on newswire.com.

SOURCE: Foundation Software

.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.