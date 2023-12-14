Boom Supersonic selects Honeywell Anthem integrated flight deck for Overture aircraft

Honeywell's next-generation avionics enable optimal efficiency and safety for Overture

DENVER and PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest airliner, has selected the Honeywell Anthem integrated flight deck for its Overture aircraft. As part of the agreement between the two companies, Honeywell's next-generation flight deck and its modular avionics platform will be incorporated into Overture.

The Honeywell Anthem flight deck will be tailored for Overture's specific mission requirements, helping to enable exceptional situational awareness and enhanced safety. The advanced avionics interface provides continuity to Overture pilots from initial simulator-based flight training through to actual flights. Honeywell successfully completed the first flight of its Anthem integrated flight deck using its Pilatus PC-12 test aircraft in May 2023, paving the way for Federal Aviation Administration certification.

"Honeywell has an extensive history of aerospace innovation and shares our vision of a faster future through sustainable supersonic flight," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. "We're proud to work with Honeywell to realize one of the most advanced flight decks in the sky, with state-of-the-art technologies that reduce pilot workload and increase safety."

As a pioneer in integrated modular avionics, Honeywell has successfully matured multiple generations of flight deck technology. Honeywell's unmatched expertise in the development and certification of large and complex avionics systems provides a foundation for the development and certification of a new generation of integrated avionics onboard Overture.

"For decades, Honeywell has supported aircraft programs that build the future for aviation," said Vipul Gupta, president, Electronic Solutions, Honeywell Aerospace. "We are looking forward to partnering with Boom to usher in a new generation of supersonic travel."

Since the Paris Air Show in June 2023, Boom has significantly expanded its supplier network, adding several tier-one global aerospace leaders to support the development of Overture.

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is transforming air travel with Overture, the world's fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will fly at twice the speed of today's airliners and is optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Overture's order book stands at 130 aircraft, including orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines. Boom is working with Northrop Grumman for government and defense applications of Overture. Suppliers and partners collaborating with Boom on the Overture program include Aernnova, Aciturri, Collins Aerospace, Eaton, Honeywell, Latecoere, Leonardo, Safran Landing Systems, and the United States Air Force.

Symphony is the propulsion system that will power Overture, a Boom-developed engine with world-class suppliers including Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., GE Additive, and StandardAero. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends - automation, the future of aviation and energy transition - underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

