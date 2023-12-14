Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023
WKN: 887771 | ISIN: FR0000131104 | Ticker-Symbol: BNP
14.12.2023
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Member name change on Nasdaq Helsinki: BNP Paribas Arbitrage

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC has changed name to BNP Paribas Financial Markets.
The INET member participant ID BPP, BPEM will remain the same. 



Member:                 BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

Member ID:              BPP, BPEM

Valid in INET system as of:  December 15, 2023









For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard
Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753
2195 





Nasdaq Helsinki

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184466
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
