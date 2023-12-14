Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Member name change on Nasdaq Helsinki: BNP Paribas Arbitrage

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC has changed name to BNP Paribas Financial Markets. The INET member participant ID BPP, BPEM will remain the same. Member: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Member ID: BPP, BPEM Valid in INET system as of: December 15, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184466