Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto and Alumni Ventures Announce Partnership Offering Access to AI Investments

Strategic partnership offers accredited investors access to an exclusive AI Fund

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Alto, a platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds, today announced a new partnership with Alumni Ventures, a venture capital firm offering access to individual accredited investors. Alumni Ventures is making the fourth iteration of its AI Fund available on the Alto Marketplace, allowing accredited investors to diversify their portfolios with venture investments in artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

"We're very excited about this new partnership with Alumni Ventures, offering accredited investors the opportunity to invest in a billion dollar industry that is transforming a wide variety of investing sectors," said Scott Harrigan, CEO of Alto Securities. "The AI Fund IV will allow accredited investors access to diversify their portfolios with the most active venture capital firm in the U.S., per Pitchbook, 2022, and be guided by more ~50 investment professionals. Venture capital, as an alternative asset with the potential for strong returns, is playing a pivotal role in driving AI innovation and we're proud to be at the forefront of this movement."

Alumni Ventures' AI Fund IIII is a portfolio focused on deals in AI, consisting of 20-30 deals invested over a 12-18 month period of time. Diversified by stage, sector, geography, and lead investors, the fund seeks to allow accredited investors to broaden their portfolios with the goal of maximizing opportunities for return. Alumni Ventures facilitates deals through alumni connections and existing networks, with teams spanning 20 university communities, including Stanford, MIT, Duke, and more. Alumni Ventures also co-invests alongside other venture investors, like Accel, Benchmark, and USV.

"Alto's forward-thinking customers have chosen to invest their retirement dollars with an eye towards the future," said Laura Rippy, Managing Partner at Alumni Ventures. "We are thrilled to partner with Alto to offer an AI Fund focused on venture capital-backed innovative companies."

Traditionally, alternative investments have been largely limited to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors due to their complexity and higher minimum investment requirements. Alto aims to broaden access by offering accredited investors the opportunity to explore these interesting investment options through their IRAs.

To learn more about Alto, visit AltoIRA.com.

About Alto

Alto is a self-directed IRA administrator with a mission of providing alternatives for all. Where alternative assets were once reserved for the ultra-rich, now retail and accredited investors can diversify their portfolios by investing in high-quality alternative investments like private equity, venture capital, real estate, farmland, and crypto using retirement funds. Alto IRA and Alto CryptoIRA® offer the same tax advantages as more conventional IRAs while providing access to investment opportunities not offered by most custodians - without complicated or hidden fees. Alto's investment partners include AngelList, Constitution Lending, Republic, Coinbase, and more. Alto also offers a seamless, end-to-end tech solution in its capital raise platform that allows issuers to easily raise capital by tapping into the $10T held in IRAs. Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor. Alto does not promote or endorse individual investment opportunities and does not provide legal, tax, or investment advice to its clients. For more information, visit altoira.com.

About Alto Securities

Alto Securities, LLC ("Alto Securities") is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Neither Alto Securities nor any of its affiliates provide any investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons, ever, and no communication herein or in any other medium should be construed as such. Investments offered by Alto Securities are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, and can be different from traditional markets. You should be prepared to lose some or all of your investment. Private placements may not be appropriate for every investor. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent against loss.

About Alumni Ventures

Alumni Ventures offers accredited individuals access to professional-grade venture capital - a key asset class missing from the portfolios of many sophisticated investors. Since 2014, AV has raised more than $1.2 billion from nearly 10,000 individual accredited investors, and has built a community of 650,000+ community members. AV evaluates thousands of investment opportunities every year and has backed 1,200+ unique portfolio companies. Alumni Ventures is the #1 most active venture firm in the U.S., and #3 most active in the world, according to Pitchbook's 2022 rankings. AV funds are private, for-profit, and not affiliated with or sanctioned by any school. For more information, visit av.vc.

