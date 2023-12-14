Girl Scouts of Western Washington Receives $150,000 Grant From KeyBank

Funds will help promote diversity and access by encouraging participation and removing barriers for historically excluded youth

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / KeyBank has made a $150,000 grant to Girl Scouts of Western Washington (GSWW) to support their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals. The funds will be used to help facilitate participation by historically excluded communities in Girl Scout programming and camp opportunities, fostering inclusiveness and helping enhance accessibility for youth throughout Western Washington.

"A culture of diversity, equity and inclusion is a part of KeyBank's corporate fabric and is reflected in everything Key does, including the ways we invest in our communities," said Matt Hill, KeyBank's Market President and Commercial Banking Sales Leader for the Seattle Cascades. "We are proud to support Girl Scouts of Western Washington as they engage a broad spectrum of youth and introduce them to skills and activities - from entrepreneurship and money management to goal setting and decision making - that will help them grow into accomplished, confident leaders."

"Girl Scouts of Western Washington is committed to working for diversity, equity, and inclusion across our region so that all Girl Scouts feel a sense of belonging", says Andrea Anderson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western Washington. "We are grateful to our longtime partner KeyBank for highlighting the importance of this work and for investing in it. Our partnership will help eliminate financial barriers for approximately 20% or 3000 Girl Scouts across the Puget Sound region, ensuring they can participate in troops, camps, events, and more. Together, with KeyBank, we can ensure the Girl Scout experience is accessible to those who have been historically left out of our programming, so that Girl Scouts can continue to be an instrument of change, promoting equitable outcomes for all."

About Girl Scouts of Western Washington

Girl Scouts of Western Washington is consistently and unapologetically committed to providing safe spaces for all girls and gender-expansive youth to belong. Girl Scouting builds youth of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Founded in 1912, our organization has been committed to meeting the needs of our youth members for over a century. We uplift all Girl Scouts in a supportive environment where they can discover their strengths, rise to meet new challenges, and become the changemakers our world needs. They are the future leaders paving the way toward a brighter tomorrow. Visit girlscoutsww.org to learn more.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on accesswire.com