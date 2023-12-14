BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance The Company's NAV rose by 3.2% in November, underperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which rose by 4.4% (performance figures in GBP). November was a strong month for broader equity markets, with the MSCI ACWI TR Index rising by 3.8% (in GBP terms). Signs of moderating inflation and easing interest rate expectations contributed to a positive market sentiment amongst investors. The mining sector performed well but modestly lagged broader equity markets. China's manufacturing PMI reached a three-month high, rising to 50.7 from 49.5 in October. Mined commodities were up across the board, with the copper and iron ore prices (62% fe) rising by 4.5% and 7.8% respectively. The copper price was buoyed by the shock to supply caused by the closing of the Cobre de Panama asset in Panama, which accounts for 1.5% of global copper supply. Iron ore prices appeared to be up on China's seasonal restocking ahead of Chinese New Year. Elsewhere, the precious metals also performed well on geopolitical risk in the Middle East, an uncertain macroeconomic outlook, a fall in real rates and weakness in the US dollar. For reference, gold and silver prices rose by 2.1% and 9.2% respectively. Strategy and Outlook China has re-opened but with less impact than had been expected early this year. Uncertainty persists around China's commodity demand, but we are seeing the Chinese administration announce financial support incrementally. Longer-term, we are excited by the structural demand growth for a range of mined commodities that will result from the low carbon transition. Meanwhile, commodity supply is likely to be constrained by the capital discipline of recent years, whilst inventories for many mined commodities are at historic lows. Mining companies have low levels of debt, continue to return capital to shareholders but appear to be entering a higher capital expenditure phase. In 2023, we have seen Brown to Green emerge as a key theme, where mining companies are focusing on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity associated with their production. We expect to see a re-rating for the mining companies able to best navigate this and are playing this in the portfolio. All data points are in USD terms unless stated otherwise.