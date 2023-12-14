Admission procedure for bonds of Hestio AS initiated

Nasdaq Riga on December 14, 2023 received application from Hestio AS requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond List: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000802650 0.01 EUR 1 013 196.16 EUR EUR 01.09.2027 Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: Hestio AS Company Description and Terms of the Issue with ammendments. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184498