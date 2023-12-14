Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
GlobeNewswire
14.12.2023 | 15:34
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission procedure for bonds of Hestio AS initiated

Nasdaq Riga on December 14, 2023 received application from Hestio AS requesting
admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond List: 

  ISIN   Nominal value  Issue amount  Currency Maturity date
LV0000802650   0.01 EUR  1 013 196.16 EUR   EUR   01.09.2027 



Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: Hestio AS Company Description and Terms of the Issue with ammendments.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184498
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
