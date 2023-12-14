KBRA UK (KBRA) releases research on the key takeaways from the 28th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), from 30 November through 12 December 2023. This year's COP took place among mounting global challenges like the Russia-Ukraine war, persisting conflict in Gaza, and continued economic challenges. KBRA monitored COP28, as the commitments and pledges made during the proceedings have widespread implications for international climate investment and heavily influence the trajectory of the global transition to a low carbon economy. In this report, we highlight the key themes of this year's event including conversations on fossil fuels in the transition, carbon capture and storage, links between climate change and health outcomes, and divisions over the language of the final event text.

