Maximus Staff Show Their Generosity by Supporting ChildSavers

Every Tuesday after Thanksgiving is designated as GivingTuesday, an annual celebration that encourages global generosity. The idea came to life in 2012 and has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Throughout the year, Maximus employees demonstrate their generosity in a variety of ways??-whether it's helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes, many across the U.S. donate their time, energy, and resources to give back to our local communities.

Join us in celebrating an inspiring story shared by our colleagues and the meaningful cause they support.

Maximus Contact Center Operations, Richmond, Virginia

Shared by: Christine Herpel, Manager, Communications

The leadership team at the Maximus Contact Center Operations (CCO) site met in Richmond, Virginia, for their pre-open enrollment strategy session. The CCO continuously looks for opportunities to support local nonprofits in the communities where our employees live and work. This year, they identified ChildSavers, a nonprofit local to Richmond and a long-standing Maximus Foundation grantee partner, as the focus of their efforts.

The mission of ChildSavers is to guide the community's children through life's critical moments with trauma-informed mental health and child development services. They are the only nonprofit in Virginia using a coordinated prevention and intervention model to address children's mental health, preparing them for lifelong learning and helping them recover from trauma.

After learning about the great work of ChildSavers, CCO leaders and staff developed a plan to help. They assembled 150 "Feel Better Bags" for children who have experienced a recent traumatic event. These bags included coloring and puzzle books, journals, putty, colored pens, and affirmation/encouragement cards. The ChildSavers team uses these "Feel Better Bags" to discuss and share coping and stress management skills with children and families to help reduce the long-term impact of trauma.

Christine Herpel shared what this team effort meant to them, "We were thrilled to learn about the mission and meaningful impact that ChildSavers has for many children in the Richmond community. We are happy to help support such a great organization."

This is just one of the many examples of Maximus staff donating their time to others. We are pleased to take this opportunity on GivingTuesday to recognize their efforts to give back to their communities and the vital causes that serve those who need it most.

Giving back to the communities we serve

The Maximus Foundation is one of the ways Maximus employees are doing something greater together. Established by the Maximus Board of Directors in 2000, the Maximus Foundation is an independent, employee-led, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Employee donors pool their charitable contributions together through the Foundation, double their impact on the grantmaking program through Maximus' dollar-for-dollar matching pledge, and make their voices heard by nominating and voting for future grantee partners. Though the Foundation focuses its giving strategy on grantmaking, it also helps coordinate corporate-wide humanitarian efforts and empowers employees to donate their time and skills to nonprofits. Their inspired giving and volunteerism help accelerate the missions of nonprofits on the frontlines of the communities we serve. Learn more at maximus.com/foundation.

CCO Staff Mark Foster, Scott Benke, Ron Townsend, Dave Harkess, Casey Lyons, and Alex Lewis assemble "Feel Better Bags" for ChildSavers of Richmond, VA.

