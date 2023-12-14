Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
14.12.2023 | 13:36
Jøtul AS: Jotul AS announces revised financial guidance

Jøtul AS (the "Company") is actively exploring the issuance of a 3-year senior secured floating rate bond as previously communicated in the press release on 7 December 2023, which also included guidance on certain full-year financial figures for 2023 and 2024.

A subsequent analysis of current trading of the Company has revealed lower sales and lower margins in the fourth quarter than initially expected and the Company is consequently expecting an adjusted EBITDA of NOK 220-230 million for 2023 while 2024 guidance remains unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Jøtul AS
Adrian Postolache
Group CFO
Tel: +47 458 79 680
E-mail: adrian.postolache@jotul.no

This information is information that Jøtul AS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:30 CET on 14 December 2023.


