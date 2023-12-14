Purebase Corporation: Purebase announces new Chief Financial Officer

IONE, CA, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, announces the appointment of Stephen Gillings, MBA as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 13, 2023.



Mr. Gillings holds extensive experience in business and finance, having received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of California, Berkeley, as well as a Master of Business Administration with a Finance Concentration from California State University, Fullerton.

Gillings has more than twenty years of experience of being a CFO in the public market. His extensive financial background focuses on retail, distribution and manufacturing companies.

"I believe that Purebase has a great future," Gillings stated. "I am looking forward to being a part of a talented team of individuals who will take the company to their next level of innovation."

Purebase CEO, Scott Dockter added, "This next step of adding Gillings and his financial knowledge and experience to our team brings Purebase closer to its continual success of providing solutions towards a greener and more sustainable future."

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops, and markets minerals for use in agriculture, construction, and other specialty industries.

