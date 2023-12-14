Newswire's Covers Media Pitching Basics in Smart Start Guide

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, understands the positive impact media pitching plays in helping companies capture the attention of their target audience and the media.

Media pitches are brief yet compelling messages that share a brand's news. The goal is to extend the life of press releases and earn media coverage.

"Press releases are a powerful marketing tool, but they can only go so far on their own. That's why media pitching is a crucial step in the media outreach process," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

In its Media Pitching 101 Smart Start, Newswire covers several topics including:

The basics of a media pitch

Media pitch format

Media pitch mistakes and how to avoid them

"This guide covers all things media pitching and provides the information companies need to draft unique media pitches that pique interest, highlight value, and capture the attention of the media," added Hammers.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

