WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
14.12.23
13:48 Uhr
119,95 Euro
-0,45
-0,37 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,50119,0017:02
118,50119,0017:02
ACCESSWIRE
14.12.2023 | 16:14
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands' Employees "Live Well" With a Focus on Physical, Emotional and Financial Wellbeing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Yum! Brands:

Originally published by Yum! Brands

At Yum! Brands, we believe in the importance of physical, emotional and financial wellbeing and have been thoughtful about crafting benefits to help employees in these areas. Recently, employees at each of our U.S. Restaurant Support Centers experienced 14 days dedicated to wellness, dubbed "Live Well Weeks." Get a taste of our Live Well offerings in this episode of our new video series "Quick Bite."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.