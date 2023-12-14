The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 14
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 13 December 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 13 December 2023 86.64p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 84.17p per ordinary share
14 December 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45