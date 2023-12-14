Litigation Services Leader Greg Mazares Joins Purpose Legal as CEO

Experienced Executive Hired to Fuel Global Expansion of Emerging eDiscovery Services Company

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Purpose Legal, a leading litigation services and tech company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Greg Mazares as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a distinguished business career spanning over 40 years and a wealth of success in legal and professional services, Mazares brings a track record of building teams and companies to help drive Purpose Legal to a continuous era of people, revenue, and profit growth.

Since 1988, working with private equity sponsors and management groups, he has led, built, bought, and sold companies in multiple sectors of litigation services as a senior executive, sales and marketing leader, turnaround expert, M&A specialist, and investor.

His expertise extends to multiple sectors of legal services, including electronic discovery, legal staffing and managed review, deposition services, jury consulting, legal research, trial graphics, courtroom presentation technology, and legal tech innovation. Notably, as CEO, he led the turnaround and growth of Encore Discovery Solutions, leading to its successful sale in 2011. He then served as an investor and President of Sales at Discovia, which he helped grow materially prior to its sale in 2017.

"Blue Sage is excited to have Greg Mazares join the Purpose team. Greg brings decades of experience, deep relationships, and a strong strategic vision to an organization that has already built significant momentum since we made our investment over two and a half years ago. At Blue Sage we look to partner with management we 'like, trust, and admire', and Greg emphatically checks all three boxes," said Eric Weiner, Partner at Austin-based Blue Sage Capital.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg Mazares as the new CEO of Purpose Legal. His unparalleled leadership and extensive experience in building and growing professional services companies align seamlessly with our goals and future vision," said Kris Taylor, Purpose Legal's President and Chief Innovation Officer.

Mazares offered, "I am extremely honored to join Purpose Legal and lead this outstanding team of professionals through our next phase of growth and innovation. I want to do all I can to help our people be the very best at what they do and to enjoy our journey together building a highly profitable, world-class company. The Purpose team has worked hard to establish a stellar reputation in the industry. Without a doubt, Kris Taylor and I will work closely together and with our financial sponsors at Blue Sage Capital to make this a very successful "company of choice" for our staff and clients."

Mazares holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Harvard and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He is based in Southern California.

About Purpose Legal

Purpose Legal is a leader in eDiscovery, document review, and legal technology services. Our talented, motivated people are our greatest asset. The company assists multinational corporations, law firms, and government entities through best-in-breed software, creative managed services solutions, and deep industry expertise. Purpose has great experience in litigation, HSR second requests, internal compliance and regulatory investigations, core eDiscovery services and technology, document review, information governance, data breach discovery, commercial contract review, and data science. We hire and develop leading industry professionals, who combined with proven processes and robust technology, help us deliver consistently effective solutions to our many valued clients. The company has a global reach and serves clients throughout North America, the EU, and India. Learn more at www.purposelegal.io.

About Blue Sage Capital

Blue Sage Capital is an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm that has been investing in profitable and growing lower middle-market companies since 2002. Blue Sage seeks to partner with founders, families, and management teams as the first round of institutional capital for businesses that enjoy leadership positions in niche manufacturing, environmental solutions, or specialty services industries. Blue Sage typically invests $25 million to $50 million in control buyout investments and recapitalizations of companies with $25 million to $125 million of revenue.

