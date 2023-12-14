Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
13.12.23
09:15 Uhr
2,760 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.12.2023 | 16:31
Form 8 - Molten Ventures Plc: DCC-Form 8 (DD)

DJ Form 8 - Molten Ventures Plc: DCC-Form 8 (DD) 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Form 8 - Molten Ventures Plc: DCC-Form 8 (DD) 
14-Dec-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 December 2023 
 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
(the "Company" or "Molten") 
 
Registered number: 09799594 
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
FORM 8 (DD) 
 
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF 
DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS) 
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
                                            Martin Michael Arthur Davis and 
(a) Full name of discloser:                              Jane Davis 
 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 
1(a):                                         N/a 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee 
(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form 
relates:                                        Molten Ventures plc ("Molten") 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Status of person making the disclosure: 
                                            Person acting in concert with 
 e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify   the offeror, Molten 
name of offeror/offeree) 
(e) Date dealing undertaken:                              14 December 2023 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in 
respect of any other party to the offer?                        NO 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing 

Class of relevant security:                           Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each 
                                        ("Shares") 
 
                                        Interests        Short positions 
                                        Number    %     Number    % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                81,836    0.04   NIL     - 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                        NIL      -     NIL     - 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/  NIL      -     NIL     - 
sell: 
 
                                        81,836    0.04   NIL     - 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) 

Class of relevant security in 
relation to which subscription   Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each ("Shares") 
right exists: 
 
                  Number of Shares under Name of scheme or Type of award Grant  Vest  Exercise 
                  option         plan               date  date*  price 
                      56,125     Draper Esprit   Nominal cost  29/06/ 29/06/  GBP0.01 
                             LTIP       option     2020  2023 
                      135,979    Molten LTIP    Nominal cost  16/07/ 16/07/  GBP0.01 
                                      option     2021  2024 
                      230,319    Molten LTIP    Nominal cost  17/06/ 17/06/  GBP0.01 
                                      option     2022  2025 
Details, including nature of the 
rights concerned and relevant         89,444   Deferred Bonus  Nominal cost  17/06/ 17/06/  GBP0.01 
percentages:                       Plan       option     2022  2024 
                       48,068   Molten LTIP    Nominal cost  22/06/ 17/06/  GBP0.01 
                                      option     2023  2025 
                       18,667   Deferred Bonus  Nominal cost  22/06/ 17/06/  GBP0.01 
                             Plan       option     2023  2024 
                      471,383    Molten LTIP    Nominal cost  23/06/ 23/06/  GBP0.01 
                                      option     2023  2026

* The options will expire if any performance conditions to which they are subject

have not been met by the vest date and otherwise if they have not been exercised by

the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser) 

Purchase/sale 
Class of relevant security        Number of securities Price per unit 
 
              N/a 
N/a                   N/a         N/a

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser 

Purchases/ 
Class of relevant   sales     Total number of    Highest price per unit paid/  Lowest price per unit paid/ 
security               securities       received            received 
 
            N/a 
N/a                 N/a          N/a              N/a

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Product    Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant description                              Number of reference Price per 
security            e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/ securities      unit 
         e.g. CFD   reducing a long/short position 
         N/a 
N/a               N/a                           N/a         N/a

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Type 
Class of   Product     Writing,      Number of securities Exercise            Option money 
relevant   description e.g. purchasing,     to which option   price per e.g.     Expiry paid/ received 
security   call option   selling, varying  relates       unit    American,  date  per unit 
                etc.                        European 
                                          etc. 
       N/a                                        N/a 
N/a              N/a         N/a         N/a    N/a         N/a

(ii) Exercise 

Class of relevant     Product description Exercising/ exercised 
security                   against           Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
             e.g. call option 
             N/a 
N/a                      N/a             N/a         N/a

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 

Nature of 
            dealing 
Class of relevant            Details                           Price per unit 
security        e.g.                                     (if applicable) 
            subscription, 
            conversion 
Ordinary shares of   Subscription   Subscription for 10,000 Shares pursuant to a placing 
GBP0.01 each ("Shares")          undertaken by Molten as announced on 27 November 2023.    270 pence

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
None.

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person 
acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
None.

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached? 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO 
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)       NO 
Date of disclosure: 14 December 2023 
Contact name:    Gareth Faith, Company Secretary of Molten 
Telephone number:  07871 735499

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DCC - Molten Ventures plc 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  292112 
EQS News ID:  1797321 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1797321&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2023 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

