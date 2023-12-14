Molten Ventures Plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement

DJ Rule 2.9 Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 14 December 2023 Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Rule 2.9 Announcement In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the Company confirms that, following admission of the 21,261,548 new ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the Company to be issued under the Issue: (i) to the premium listing segment of the Official List; (ii) to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange; (iii) to a secondary listing on the Euronext Dublin Daily Official List; and (iv) to trading on the Euronext Dublin Market (together, "Admission"), which is expected to become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 15 December 2023, it will have 174,261,401 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in issue and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin Market and no shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company following Admission will be 174,261,401. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for the Company's ordinary shares is GB00BY7QYJ50 and the Company's LEI number is 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10. Capitalised terms used in this announcement which have not been defined have the meanings given to them in the Circular published by the Company on 28 November 2023, unless the context provides otherwise. Enquiries: Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) Numis Securities Limited (trading as Deutsche Numis) +44 (0)20 7260 1000 (Lead Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker to Molten) Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin George De Felice Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, trading as Goodbody +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 (Joint Financial Adviser, Joint Corporate Broker and Euronext Dublin Sponsor to Molten) Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Powerscourt (Financial PR Adviser to Molten) Elly Williamson +44 (0)7970 246 725 Nick Hayns +44 (0)7880 744 379 Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Code (the "Code") Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure. Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing. If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3. Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4). Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at http:// www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: ROI TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 292111 EQS News ID: 1797319 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

