Openly Selects Ecopia AI's Building-Based Geocoding to Power Accurate Risk Assessment for Underwriting

Openly selects Ecopia AI's Building-Based Geocoding to enhance risk assessment accuracy during the residential P&C underwriting process.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Today, Ecopia AI (Ecopia) announces that Openly has selected Building-Based Geocoding to fuel high-precision risk assessment during the underwriting process. Openly's user base of independent property and casualty (P&C) insurance agents across 21 states will now be able to provide the most accurate quotes to homeowners by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), an innovative approach that aligns with Openly's own founding ideals.

Established in 2017 by a P&C industry veteran and an experienced insurtech venture founder, Openly is disrupting the home insurance market by building data-driven solutions for both homeowners and independent agents. Among Openly's solutions are comprehensive coverage options for policyholders and a simplified quoting process for agents, ultimately streamlining the underwriting process without sacrificing accuracy.

Ecopia's Building-Based Geocoding will add power to Openly's quoting engine, informing the risk assessment models that determine these highly customized, precise quotes. When a request for a new policy comes in, Openly will call Ecopia's Building-Based Geocoding API to retrieve the necessary location and property information needed to accurately assess risk, providing a seamless experience for both customers and agents.

Developed using the latest advancements in AI-based mapping, Building-Based Geocoding provides a rooftop-level geocode, building footprint, and parcel boundary for over 173M+ buildings across the United States. A comprehensive system of unique identifiers connects these entities to 240M+ primary and secondary addresses to accurately reflect property relationships and enhance master data management (MDM). To further inform Openly's property risk assessment, Ecopia's API will also deliver block group data from the US Census Bureau to factor population density changes into risk assessment. This added level of detail streamlines Openly's robust quoting algorithms.

Traditional property data solutions rely on street- or parcel centroid-level geocodes to locate a property, and those that do involve building footprints are often out-of-date or incomplete. These inaccuracies do not align with Openly's mission to create innovative, data-driven solutions for P&C insurance, prompting the company to select Ecopia's high-precision location data for their underwriting workflows.

"We chose Ecopia because of the unmatched quality of Building-Based Geocoding," said Ty Harris, CEO of Openly. "At Openly, we pride ourselves on redesigning the insurance tech stack with the most innovative solutions available, and Ecopia's highly accurate property location data is a core component. The coverage and precision of Ecopia's geocoded building footprints enable our user base of independent agents to provide competitive and customized quotes to homeowners more efficiently and confidently than ever before."

"Ecopia is thrilled to empower Openly's agents and policyholders with high-precision property insights," said Jai Mehra, Senior Associate at Ecopia AI. "It's great to work with another organization so clearly committed to innovation, and we are proud to help Openly continue to disrupt the P&C insurance industry."

About Openly

Openly is a premium homeowners insurance provider. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage, market-leading technology, and exceptional service. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. In 2023, Openly was named a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer and Inc. Best Workplace . For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyllc .

About Ecopia AI

Ecopia is on a mission to create a digital twin of the Earth. We leverage artificial intelligence to convert high-resolution imagery into high-definition (HD) vector maps. These maps form a digital representation of reality and are embedded into decision-making applications, offering unique insight at scale. Ecopia's HD vector maps are leveraged for hundreds of commercial and government applications across over 100 countries around the world.

