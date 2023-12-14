Sounding Board Inc. Appoints Michelle Knight as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations

Sounding Board recruits customer-centric HR technology executive Michelle Knight to spearhead its go-to-market strategy and operations.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Sounding Board warmly welcomes Michelle Knight into the newly created role, senior vice president of strategy and operations. Knight most recently served as vice president, customer engagement at ServiceNow. She brings a wealth of experience across customer success, customer advocacy, marketing, sales enablement and operations.



Michelle Knight

"Michelle Knight's expertise in putting the customer front and center will enable us to maximize and amplify the tangible impact Sounding Board continues to make for our clients and users," said Christine Tao, co-founder and CEO of Sounding Board. "As demand grows for our Dynamic Leader Development Suite - the only unified coaching and mentoring platform that incorporates internal, external and even third-party coaches, we are investing in our team to optimize cross-functional delivery and accelerate the success of our customers."

Throughout her career, Michelle Knight has specialized in building and leading teams within high-growth organizations and startups, including ServiceNow, SAP SuccessFactors, Workday, Adobe and Live Picture. She is also a trained leadership coach and advocate for coaching and mentoring as essential for building the leadership capabilities needed to thrive in today's ever-changing global market.

"I experienced the power of Sounding Board firsthand as a customer, and I couldn't be more excited to join the team," said Knight. "With our world-class coach network and customizable software for managing coaching and mentoring programs, Sounding Board delivers measurable up-skilling that builds leaders' capacity to drive the transformations needed today."

The Sounding Board Dynamic Leader Development Suite integrates software with an international network of leadership coaches to simplify the design, management and delivery of high-impact coaching and mentoring programs for global enterprises. Knight's role will focus on optimizing go-to-market strategy and aligning cross-functional operations to best serve Sounding Board's customers and partners.

Lori Mazan, co-founder and president of Sounding Board, and author of Leadership Revolution: The Future of Developing Dynamic Leaders, said, "Michelle Knight embodies our commitment to our client organizations and users. Her customer-centric point of view - honed by years as a corporate executive, time spent working with HR leaders and experience as a Sounding Board client - deepens our understanding of customer needs and how Sounding Board solutions deliver business impact."

Sounding Board offers a tech-driven, human-centric approach to leadership development in a volatile world. With world-class leadership coaches and the most flexible software for delivering customized, measurable coaching and mentoring programs, our award-winning Dynamic Leader Development Suite accelerates the growth of leaders at all levels and empowers organizations to thrive through disruption and change.

