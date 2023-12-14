Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 14
[14.12.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.12.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,013,351.00
|USD
|0
|49,944,688.95
|6.2327
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.12.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|15,522,187.68
|5.3402
|14.12.2023
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.12.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|651,001.00
|GBP
|0
|5,461,132.22
|8.3888
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.12.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|179,997.00
|GBP
|0
|1,334,789.41
|7.4156
|14.12.2023