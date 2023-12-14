Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: Preserving the Past and Shaping the Future of Historic Developments

Authored by Garrick Gibson, Donald N. Bernards

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson sit down with Founder Emily Ramsey and Director John Cramer of Ramsey Historic Consultants (RHC), a Chicago-based historic preservation consulting firm specializing in the research and evaluation of properties for historic preservation financial incentives. Together, the group speaks on the importance of preserving historic buildings and how RHC is helping developers navigate the complexity of applying for state and federal historic tax credit incentives.

Special guests

Emily Ramsey | Ramsey Historic Consultants

Emily Ramsey is an expert in historic preservation tax incentive programs. Between 2008 and 2014, she served as Senior Associate for MacRostie Historic Advisors, where she prepared National Register nominations, local landmark designation reports, and applications for properties seeking historic rehabilitation tax incentives. She has prepared successful National Register nominations, landmark reports, and tax credit applications for a wide range of historic properties, including industrial loft buildings, post-war housing complexes, schools, apartment hotels, downtown office skyscrapers, hotels and military housing.

John Cramer | Ramsey Historic Consultants

John D. Cramer, LEED BD+C, is a Chicago-based architecture and preservation design consultant. He manages architecture and preservation design, historic rehabilitation tax credit, Section 106, National Register and local landmark nomination, research, and advocacy projects for private architecture and consulting firms and heritage and preservation nonprofits.

