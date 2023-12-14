Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion "Made in Taiwan"?!
ACCESSWIRE
14.12.2023 | 17:50
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index Recognizes WBA for Fourth Consecutive Year

WBA continues to make strides toward its environmental, social and governance goals.

Originally published by Walgreens Boots Alliance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / At Walgreens Boots Alliance, we believe there is an inextricable link between the health of our planet and the health of our communities, whether impacted by extreme temperatures, natural disasters, airborne diseases or poor air quality. We also believe climate change is caused by human activities and requires swift action to reduce our footprint.

In continued recognition of our efforts to minimize our impact on the planet, positively contribute to society, and maintain good governance practices, WBA has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the fourth consecutive year. Over the past year, we have made further progress to our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, including to reduce our scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 30 percent by 2030 versus our 2019 baseline.

"We are on track and remain committed to achieving our goals," says Alethia Jackson, senior vice president of ESG and chief DEI officer, WBA. "Additionally, as one of the world's leading innovators in health and personal care products, we continue to find ways to reduce our footprint, such as expanding owned-brand product categories to ensure they are made from recycled or natural materials and continuing to decrease the amount of waste sent to landfill or incineration."

The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index comprises North American sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). It represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Walgreens Boots Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Walgreens Boots Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/walgreens-boots-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Walgreens Boots Alliance



View the original press release on accesswire.com

