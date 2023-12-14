Milli Media: World's First Zero-Concrete Building Was Launched in the UAE; the Real Estate Industry Contributes to Combating Climate Change

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / On Dec. 11, 2023, Mohamed Ali Alabbar, founder and chairman of Emaar Group, and Zhang Yue, Chairman of BROAD Group, jointly attended the signing ceremony of a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement between Eagle Hills, the Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company founded by Alabbar, and BROAD Holon Co. Ltd. Others present at the ceremony were H.E. Zhang Yiming, Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the UAE; Pan Xinyuan, President of Bank of China (Dubai) Branch; Zhou Zhuojun, Vice President of BROAD Group; as well as representatives from China's Yabuli Entrepreneurs Forum, including Ding Liguo and Zeng Qiang.



Left: Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Group. Middle: Zhang Yiming, Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the UAE. Right: Zhang Yue, Chairman of BROAD Group.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the parties had already entered into agreement to collaborate on the world's first zero-concrete, factory-made pilot building project. The first batch of building modules will be manufactured in China and transported to the UAE for installation. Subsequently, a Holon plant with production capacity of tens of thousand square meters of Holon modules daily will be established in the UAE, servicing the entire Middle East. This ambitious move aims to revolutionize the construction industry in the Middle East by promoting de-concrete and low-carbon practices.

Emaar Properties is the most profitable real estate group globally. Apart from being renowned for the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, it has gained immense prestige in the architectural field of residential complexes, apartments, hotels, etc.

BROAD Holon is the only company in the world that has been engaged in systematic R&D on 100% factory-made high-rise buildings, the producing stainless steel Holon system. With the mission of "letting people live in real good homes" .Holon Building is 100% factory-made, zero-concrete, and 90% more energy-saving. With on-site 3F/day installation, Holon Building offers low-cost, high-quality construction solutions and promotes the low-carbon, durable and sustainable architecture revolution.

On Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, 2023, Mohamed Ali Alabbar paid a visit to BROAD Holon with his team. After visiting the sample building and production line, Alabbar showed great interest in the building technology and said that they would like to jointly explore cooperation with BROAD in the field of low-carbon and energy-saving residential products in the future. Today, during COP28, both parties officially launched a comprehensive cooperation to fulfill their commitments in green buildings and low-carbon real estate development.

Contact Information:

Jeremy S Zimman

Director of Communications

(201) 678-3010

View the original press release on newswire.com.

SOURCE: BROAD Group