FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: H1 2023/2024 results: strong growth in revenue and lower profitability 14-Dec-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, 14 December 2023, 5:45 p.m. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT H1 2023/2024 results: strong growth in revenue and lower profitability H2 releases of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and Expeditions: A MudRunner Game PARIS, FRANCE - 14 December 2023 - FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 - ALFOC) announces its results for the first half ended 30 September 2023 of the 2023/2024 financial year. First semester highlights: . Group revenue up 30%, driven by the back catalogue and the successful launch of several new games, although tempered by the disappointing launch of Atlas Fallen . EBITDA totals EUR23.9 million, up EUR5m compared to last year . Gross margin totals EUR20.7 million and EBITA -EUR1.5 million, down sharply compared to last year, affected by the disappointment over Atlas Fallen . Launches of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden on 13 February 2024 and Expeditions: A MudRunner Game on 5 March 2024 Preamble - change in estimate as at 1 April 2023 to better reflect the overall cost of gaming-related fixed assets and their lifetime. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT has decided to include in the overall cost of fixed assets, in addition to the development contributions paid to studios, external production expenses directly attributable to games from 1 April 2023. These external production expenses include, in particular, the costs of localisation, labelling, quality control tests and any other external service directly linked and necessary for finalising and optimising the development of a game before its launch. In addition, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT has conducted an analysis of the lifetime of its gaming portfolio. Taking into account the history of games and market trends, the Group has decided to change the amortisation period of intangible assets related to games so that this period reflects the latest analyses carried out by the Group. As such, from 1 April 2023, the amortisation period for games has been revised. It is now between 12 and 36 months depending on the type of game, compared with 24 months previously. This update more accurately reflects the observed lifetime of the Group's games and enables a better match between amortisation expenses and the income generated by these assets. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (half-year ended 30 September 2023) Audited - audit report currently being issued PUBLISHED Equivalent estimate PUBLISHED H1 2022 (EURm) H1 2023 2024 2023 (30/09/2023) (30/09/ 2022) Revenue 85.0 100% 85.0 100% 65.5 100% Gross margin[1] 20.7 24% 21.2 25% 25.1 38% Production costs (7.2) (9.4) (5.3) Marketing & sale costs (10.8) (10.8) (4.9) General and administrative expenses (6.5) (6.5) (4.4) Other operating income & expenses (including Video Game Tax Credit/Research Tax Credit) 2.4 2.4 0.5 EBITA[2] (1.5) -2% (3.1) -4% 10.9 17% Amortisation of goodwill and amortisation of intangible assets identified as part of a (5.9) (5.9) (5.0) business combination Net financial income (2.6) (2.6) (0.6) Non-recurring profit/loss (0.0) (0.0) (0.1) Income tax (excluding Video Game Tax Credit/Research Tax Credit) (1.1) (1.1) (2.2) Profit (loss) of investments in associates (0.1) (0.1) 0.0 Consolidated net income (expense) (11.1) -13% (12.8) -15% 3.1 5% Non-controlling interests (0.4) (0.3) (1.7) Net income (Group share) (11.5) -14% (13.1) -15% 1.4 2% EBITA (1.5) -2% (3.1) -4% 10.9 17% Amortisation and impairment (25.4) (24.8) (8.0) EBITDA[3] 23.9 28% 21.7 26% 18.9 29% Increase in revenue The Group's revenue is up by 30%. The back catalogue, at EUR58.6 million, up 70%, accounted for 69% of revenue in the first half of the year, driven by the titles launched in the previous financial year, primarily Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, as well as A Plague Tale: Requiem, Atomic Heart, SnowRunner and Insurgency: Sandstorm, launched over three years ago and regularly receiving additional content. There were more games launched during the period than last year (two launches last year in the first half, including Teenage Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, compared with nine launches in the first half) and these performed well overall, notably Aliens Dark Descent, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and Chants of Sennaar. In addition, the successful launch of Train Sim World 4, by the Dovetail Games group (98% owned by Focus since April 2023), showed the benefit of capitalising on strong franchises to generate recurring revenue, a long-term strategy of FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT. However, half-year activity was impacted by the disappointing launch of Atlas Fallen. Excluding the contribution from Dovetail Games and from the other acquisition in the second half of 2022, like-for-like revenue was EUR72.5 million. Over the half-year, 90% of sales were generated through digital partners and 95% internationally. Decline in profitability The Group's gross margin reached EUR20.7 million in the first half of the 2023/2024 financial year, at 24% of revenue, compared with 38% in the first half of 2022/2023. EBITA was -EUR1.5 million, down sharply compared with the first half of the previous year (EUR10.9 million). Disappointment on sales of Atlas Fallen impacted half-year profitability and the large number of launches this semester directly explains the significant increase in amortisations within the gross margin and the raise in gaming marketing costs compared to the same period last year. The Group's structural costs are also up, mainly reflecting the integration of the Dovetail teams into the scope since April 2023, as well as the scope effect of a company acquired in the second half of last year. Amortisation of goodwill and intangible assets identified in connection with acquisitions totalled -EUR5.9 million. Financial income of -EUR2.6 million is mainly due to financial expenses related to debt, compared with -EUR0.6 million over the 2022/2023 reference period, primarily reflecting the increase in the Group's financial debt over the period to EUR126.2 million as at 30 September 2023, compared with EUR83.1 million as at 31 March 2023. Net income, Group share fell to -EUR11.5 million, compared with EUR1.4 million in the first half of 2022/2023. EBITDA reached EUR23.9 million in the first half of 2023/2024, a 28% margin compared with 29% a year earlier. Significant investments supporting the Group's strategy and ambitions The level of investment in games in the first half of 2023/2024 was sustained, reaching EUR44 million compared with EUR37.5 million in the same period last year. This increase in investments, in line with expectations, should be seen in the context of the very ambitious line-up and FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT's emphasis on high-quality games. The Group also continued its strategy of generating recurring revenue by acquiring UK-based Dovetail Games in April 2023, both a developer and publisher, and a benchmark in rail simulation games. Over the period, the Group also paid an earn-out relating to a previous acquisition (recognised as a debt as at 31 March 2023). Debt on the rise but under control, renewed credit lines Cash stood at EUR10.4 million at end-September 2023, compared with EUR72.2 million at end-March 2023. Net debt, including cash and cash equivalents[4], financial debt and earn-outs considered highly probable, was EUR118.5 million, compared with EUR27.3 million at 31 March 2023. In addition, in November 2023, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT secured EUR30 million in credit lines from the existing banking pool and EUR10 million from BPI. The Group still has a EUR15 million revolving credit facility. In the second half of the year, the Group plans to mobilise EUR25 million due to the postponements of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and Warhammer 40 000: Space Marine 2, while investments in the line-up continue. Outlook . H2 2023/2024 Revenue for Q3 2023/2024 will be published on 18 January 2024. No major game releases are

