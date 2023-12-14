Anzeige
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
11.12.23
10:58 Uhr
20,800 Euro
+0,150
+0,73 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,55020,60019:21
20,55020,60019:22
ACCESSWIRE
14.12.2023 | 18:50
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies: The Albertsons and MrBeast Collab That Has People Talking

Safeway banner and YouTube star team up for store challenge benefiting charities

Originally published by Progressive Grocer.

By Lynn Petrak.

BOSIE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Albertsons' Safeway banner collaborated with digital creator and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, AKA MrBeast, on a challenge called "Survive in a Grocery Store." The episode features a contestant who wins $10,000 for each day he lives inside a Safeway store, provided he also chooses $10,000 worth of products to give to a local charity.

See full article on Progressive Grocer and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
