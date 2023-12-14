Albertsons Companies: The Albertsons and MrBeast Collab That Has People Talking

Safeway banner and YouTube star team up for store challenge benefiting charities

Originally published by Progressive Grocer.

By Lynn Petrak.

BOSIE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Albertsons' Safeway banner collaborated with digital creator and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, AKA MrBeast, on a challenge called "Survive in a Grocery Store." The episode features a contestant who wins $10,000 for each day he lives inside a Safeway store, provided he also chooses $10,000 worth of products to give to a local charity.

