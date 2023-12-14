KwikClick, Inc.: KWIK Announces Ananda

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB:KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK"), is a performance-based SAS model providing a cloud-based, multi-purpose rewards and social selling platform that utilizes, in part, an industry-first patented program to pay "waves" of commissions and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation electronically or through social media. Today KWIK announced the selection of its platform by Ananda, a rapidly growing nutrition company based in Paris, France. https://www.ananda.paris

Ananda, part of the Epycure group, formulates and distributes their private line of nutrition directly to consumers. Already a multi*millions dollar brand in less than five years, Ananda established itself as a brand "who will make your life easier with super-complete, ultra-natural and effective formulas that make you feel good."

"Ananda's appeal to the consumer is evidenced by its rapid growth in such a short period of time," said Dr. Fred Cooper, Chairman and CEO of KWIK. "With the use of our patented waves of pay, we believe we will accelerate Ananda's growth even faster with the power of incentivized word-of-mouth marketing. This partnership with Ananda in France marks the beginning of our expansion in Europe for our multilingual rewards platform."

Ananda CEO Paul Etienne Jacob said, "We selected KWIK because of their expertise in developing rewards programs. KWIK helped us designed a specialized rewards program exclusive to us. Their expertise in building billion-dollar sales organizations through loyalty and incentive programs proved to be invaluable when building our rewards program."

KWIK's global platform makes it possible to implement rewards programs all over the world. We're excited that Ananda, located in France, will expand our reach in Europe and will help fuel our worldwide growth. The design of our platform will make it easy to spread across Europe.

For more information about KwikClick, Inc., please visit our website at kwik.com.

About KWIK

KWIK is a SAS consolidating social selling platform that offers the potential for increased sales for brands via customer acquisition and engagement. Any brand can easily install and utilize KWIK on their storefront free of charge through simple proprietary API's. Once installed, the patented platform integrates and manages the brand's rewards, reviews, cashback, loyalty, influencer, affiliate, and/or rewards programs. Brands using KWIK have the potential to turn all social media from their consumers, into a solicitation in an unobtrusive manner. Just like sharing a location pin, ANYONE sharing the product link earns a commission from purchasers utilizing the link. Uniquely, all subsequent purchases earn equivalent commissions even when re-purchasing is done directly on the brand's website. KWIK's patented "Waves of Influence program" further pays commissions to the referrer on the friends of their followers who reshare a link. This allows anyone to earn income beyond the span of their followers by simply sharing a link that results in an initial sale. A single share can potentially result in hundreds, even thousands, of waves of earnings possibilities. Visit us at kwik.com



Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

