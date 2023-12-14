LyondellBasell Joins Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is pleased to announce that LyondellBasell (LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, has become a new council member. LYB will contribute its expertise in polyolefin product development and knowledge of mechanical and advanced recycling to HPRC.

"As a leader in their industry, LyondellBasell is dedicated to finding solutions for plastic recycling and circularity," said Peylina Chu, Executive Director of HPRC. "We are excited to add their extensive knowledge and experience to our project teams."

LyondellBasell is creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. The company's goals to help end plastic waste include producing and marketing at least 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030 and zero loss of plastic pellets to the environment from its facilities. LyondellBasell's approach to achieving these goals includes the company securing access to plastic waste feedstock, increasing capacity to produce more recycled and renewable-based products, and collaborating with customers to deliver more sustainable solutions.

"We are making a positive impact across our value chains," said Leslie Schrof, Business Development Manager, Circular & Low Carbon Solutions at LyondellBasell. "Through collaboration with the various members of HPRC, we can help improve the recyclability of plastics in the healthcare industry and deliver more sustainable solutions to our customers and partners."

HPRC is currently engaged in multiple initiatives aimed at enabling the recycling and circularity of healthcare plastics, including research into advanced recycling technologies to recycle mixed-stream healthcare plastics and a study of reverse logistics processes for collecting, segregating, and preparing healthcare plastic waste for transport.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of brand-leading and globally recognized members, HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit www.hprc.org and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) - a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.LyondellBasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS FOR LYONDELLBASELL

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management of LyondellBasell which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, our ability to meet our sustainability goals, including the ability to operate safely, increase production of recycled and renewable-based polymers to meet our targets and forecasts, and achieve zero plastic pellet loss to the environment from our facilities. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.



