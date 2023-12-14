Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - Irvinei has launched its global operations from its headquarters in Irvine, CA USA. The company, whose smart home and security doorbell system is powered by artificial intelligence, is now shipping directly to Canada and Europe as well as serving customers in Australia and New Zealand. The expansion reaffirms Irvinei's commitment to providing state-of-the-art technology that doubles as a personal assistant and bodyguard.







Irvinei: An advanced smart home and security doorbell system that keeps you connected and informed

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/188367_92f0d7b3a4bbcac9_001full.jpg

Irvinei was co-founded by Khurram Hussain, who was concerned about the lack of quality home security options for security concerned persons, single parents, the working class, and the elderly. He explains that the intersection of COVID-19 with the advances in AI and machine learning inspired him to reinvent how homes are kept connected and safe.

"During the lockdown, people of all ages and backgrounds became much more comfortable with apps, social media, and the Internet. I decided to combine that literacy with the power of AI and ML to make homes into true sanctuaries," says Hussain.

The result is Irvinei, a futuristic smart home and security doorbell system, whose advanced solutions include:

Security notifications when intruders, package theft, smoke, and fire etc are detected

Social media-powered facial recognition that differentiates between family members, friends, and strangers

A Smart Visitor Log, which keeps track of people visiting homes when owners are absent

Smart Neighborhood Watch, which allows users to share reports of suspicious activities in the community

Real-time video streaming of events around the home

Advanced security cameras, door locks, voice messaging, and two-way communication, including texts, audio, and video calls

Voice Control, enabling users to command their smart appliances with their voices

Seamless home automation, allowing homeowners to control and manage their home from anywhere in the world, through Irvinei App.

Hussain says that these features, combined with the ability to protect a home from anywhere through the Irvinei App, have led the company to grow by 25%. Irvinei is leveraging this momentum to expand into more global markets, particularly Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

"We have included these new regions to irvinei.com shipping list. And, I am sure it will be an exciting milestone for Irvinei," he states. "We will begin shipping to international consumers our product, which we hope to continue to simplify home security and automation for people across the globe. We are also especially appreciative of the hard work of our team members, as their dedication will help us make our global launch possible."

With the successful international roll out of its system, Irvinei is now focused on its plans for 2024, including developing more innovative AI-driven technology and entering additional markets in the Pacific.

"We have big plans for Irvinei, but no matter how successful we become, we will remain committed to each individual customer," says Hussain. "We are passionate about pushing the boundaries of what is possible so that we improve lives everywhere. By placing homeowners first, always, and innovating technology to protect houses, we aim to create a world that is more peaceful than how we found it."

Irvinei is the creator of an ultra sleek, anti-theft doorbell design that lets users remain informed about what's happening outside their homes. For more information about how AI and social media are changing how homes are protected, please visit https://irvinei.com/ or support.irvine.com or contact:



Khurram Hussain

khurramhussain@irvinei.com

+1 (714) 261-9890

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188367