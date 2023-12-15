EQS-News: Douglas GmbH
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
INVESTOR RELATIONS RELEASE
Publication of results for the 4th quarter 2022/23 (ending 30 September 2023) on 20 December 2023
Düsseldorf, 15 December 2023. Douglas, Europe's leading omnichannel beauty destination, will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022/23 on 20 December 2023.
The results release and accompanying presentation will be available through the investor relations website.
A conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST on 20 December 2023.
To participate in the conference call, please make use of one of the following options:
A replay will be available on the investor relations website later on 20 December 2023.
ABOUT DOUGLAS:
DOUGLAS is Europe's leading omnichannel beauty destination. We inspire customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment in online stores, via a partner program and in around 1,840 stores. Strengthening our successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing the customer experience is at the heart of our strategy. In its fiscal year 2021/22, DOUGLAS generated sales of 3.65 billion euros with a focus on fragrances, make-up, skin care, hair care, health care and accessories.
More information is available at https://corporate.douglas.de/investors/?lang=en.
