

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in China was up 6.6 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 5.6 percent and was up from 4.6 percent in October.



The bureau also said that retail sales jumped an annual 10.1 percent - shy of expectations for 12.5 percent but up from 7.6 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment rose 2.9 percent on year - unchanged from October, but missing forecasts for a gain of 3.0 percent.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.0 percent, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



