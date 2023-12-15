

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK), a German maker of flavors and fragrances, cut its fiscal year 2023 adjusted EBITDA margin outlook, reflecting reevaluations for inventories due to lower raw material prices, and negative currency translation effects. But it raised its annual organic sales growth guidance.



The company now expects annual adjusted EBITDA margin to be 19% to 19.5%, which is slightly below the previous forecast of around 20%.



The company now projects an organic sales growth of more than 7% for 2023 compared to the previous forecast of 5% to 7%. Sales for the full year would then amount to around 4.7 billion euros.



In addition, the delayed reduction in inventories is impacting profitability for the current fiscal year. Due to healthy demand, the company confirmed the long-term targets. Annual organic growth of 5% to 7% (CAGR) should be achieved by 2028. Profitability (EBITDA margin) should remain within a target corridor of 20% to 23%.



Symrise said it will announce the detailed results for the full year 2023 on March 6, 2024.



