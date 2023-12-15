

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to 2-day lows of 156.50 against the euro, 181.74 against the pound and 164.22 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 155.93, 181.11 and 163.48, respectively.



The yen edged down to 142.47 against the U.S. dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 141.87.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slipped to 95.44 and 88.44 from yesterday's closing quotes of 95.01 and 88.03, respectively.



The yen dropped to a 2-day low of 106.23 against the Canadian dollar. At yesterday's close, the yen was trading at 105.81 against the loonie.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 160.00 against the euro, 186.00 against the pound, 169.00 against the franc, 149.00 against the greenback, 96.00 against the aussie, 91.00 against the kiwi and 110.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken