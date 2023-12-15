DJ Implenia wins building construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany worth a total of over CHF 220 million

Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Implenia wins building construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany worth a total of over CHF 220 million 2023-12-15 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Building construction contracts in various Swiss and German regions | Commercial and residential new-builds and modernisations | Focus on sustainability | Contracts worth over CHF 220 million in total Glattpark (Opfikon), 15 December 2023 - Implenia's Division Buildings has won construction contracts in various regions of Switzerland and Germany worth a total of over CHF 220 million. Drawing on a variety of services from the Group's extensive portfolio, these orders for new-builds and modernisation jobs are very much in line with Implenia's strategy of providing integrated services for large, complex projects along the entire value chain. Implenia CEO André Wyss is delighted with the new orders: "These projects confirm the trust that our clients have in Implenia. The Group is on track to achieve its objectives set for 2023." New logistics centre in Birsfelden - collaborative partnership paves the way for success A modern logistics centre being built not far from the A2 motorway in the Sternenfeld-Ost industrial neighbourhood in Birsfelden is being leased by University Hospital Basel (USB). Implenia, which has been planning the project for two years, was able to sell it to an investor in November following a structured sale process. This was a major property transaction for a development project in Switzerland in the current market environment and will make a significant contribution to the Division's 2023 result through the sale. In 2021, the Real Estate Consulting & Planning (RECP) team carried out usage analysis on a leasehold plot in Implenia's Real Estate portfolio with the aim of developing the site at the Group's own risk and then building and selling the project on attractive terms. USB was secured as anchor tenant right from the start of the development phase. USB will operate its service and logistics centre from the site. The sale of the development, including the architectural design, was successfully completed in November after several years of planning. The project was supported by RECP throughout all the service phases, and was developed quickly thanks to Lean project structures. Close cooperation between all the partners involved was key to this success. Construction work on the project began in August and it should be handed over to the buyer in the second half of 2025. USB will manage the tenant fit-out itself, and the building should be operational from 2026. Passage Morillons in Geneva - construction of three new buildings with apartments, commercial space and parking In October Implenia was commissioned by Roxbury and the Terra et Casa Foundation to build the Passage Morillons as total contractor. The project, with an area of 24,700 m2, includes the construction of two rental apartment blocks and an office building. These buildings are connected by a common ground floor containing shopping arcades. All three buildings also share two basement floors with parking spaces and ancillary rooms. The project, which is being built to HPE (legal standard of the Canton of Geneva) and Minergie P standards, is located in Geneva's international quarter and has excellent transport connections. Construction is scheduled to start in December 2023 and finish by the end of 2025. Modernisation projects in German and French-speaking parts of Switzerland - energy-efficient renovation and conversion Switzerland has a high proportion of old properties. These tend to need structural and energy-efficiency upgrades in order to meet modern requirements. With its strong focus on sustainability, Implenia brings long experience and comprehensive skills to the job of renovating existing buildings to the standards required by customers. Implenia has recently won another two modernisation projects in the German and French-speaking parts of Switzerland. In Lausanne, two buildings dating from 1960 with a total of 76 rental apartments are being renovated. The contract includes the renovation of kitchens, wet rooms and common areas as well as energy upgrades to the building envelope, including heat generation. Implenia has been asked to handle the planning and development work, which should last from December 2023 to February 2025. Implenia has been commissioned as total contractor to renovate the Mühlemattcenter in Oberwil, which includes shops, office space, a fitness centre and health practices. The refurbishment will be carried out in two stages while the shopping complex continues to operate. Construction work has already begun and will last until July 2025. New orders for the unit Master Builder of the Division Buildings Building and housing cooperative Kraftwerk1 has asked the Master Builder unit within Division Buildings to build a residential and commercial building in the new Koch-Quartier neighbourhood in Zurich. This compact building will combine a wide variety of uses: In addition to 124 apartments for different target groups, there will be artists' studios, restaurants, kindergartens and a training hall for Zirkus Chnopf and the circus quarter. Construction began in November, and the building is scheduled for completion by 2026 at the earliest. The project is based on 2000 Watt Society guidelines and Minergie Eco criteria. The Master Builder unit has also been commissioned by Flughafen Zürich AG to carry out building work for the engine test rig at Zurich-Kloten Airport. Construction work has already begun and will last until April 2024. There were also two orders received in Canton Zug. Two new buildings are being built for Cham Immobilien AG as part of the third phase of construction at the Papieri site in Cham. The new buildings will offer approximately 10,000 m2 of office, retail and commercial space, as well as around 64 rental apartments. Construction starts in January 2024 and will last a year. The Master Builder unit has also been awarded a contract by Gemeinde Risch Immobilien AG (Griag) to do the master builder work on the new Dreilinden Care Home and the new "Leben in Alter" building in Rotkreuz, which will house 60 apartments for the elderly plus associated services. Construction will last from January to December 2024. New building construction contracts in Germany - Sustainable new buildings and a challenging conversion In Germany, Implenia has added to its already very good order book in recent weeks with some attractive new project acquisitions. GBG Mannheimer Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH has awarded Implenia the contract for another project on the Franklin site in Mannheim. As technical lead within a joint venture, Implenia will build the "Grüne Mitte" community centre, which will form the striking centrepiece of what is currently Germany's largest development project. The centre, built using a timber hybrid method to KfW-55 standards, consists of an unusual building ensemble with shops, commercial space, hospitality outlets and offices, all nestled in a lushly planted hill. This mini nature reserve will also provide a viewpoint for residents and visitors. A residential building with 34 apartments is also being built on the hill. Both parts of the building will be connected by an underground car park. Implenia is building a new production, laboratory and office building in Ilmenau for Analytik Jena GmbH + Co. During the pre-construction phase that started in February 2023 the contracting parties worked together to optimise the project in terms of construction time, quality, construction processes and costs. Structural work has already begun in the meantime. Division Buildings has also won an order for a challenging conversion of a listed property: The Zentral-Messepalast in the centre of Leipzig, which opened in 1914, is to be converted for a change of tenant. The client is the Dr. Erich Krüger Foundation, a legal entity of TU Bergakademie Freiberg, which is being represented by Renta GmbH. New logistics centre for the USB near the harbour in the Sternenfeld district of Birsfelden (image: ©Burckhardt). Passage Morillons - construction of three new buildings in a well-connected neighbourhood (image: © Sylla Widmann Architectes SA). Contact for media: Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts: Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for investors: 28 February 2024: Annual results 2023, Analysts and Media Conference 26 March 2024: Annual General Meeting Implenia As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2022. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of Media Release

