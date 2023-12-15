Anzeige
Freitag, 15.12.2023

WKN: A2JR3A | ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XP
Tradegate
15.12.23
09:36 Uhr
0,163 Euro
-0,022
-11,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
15.12.2023 | 08:02
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Allotment of New Shares

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that it has issued 1,638,305 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the terms of previously granted Restricted Share Units.

The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange PLC ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur, and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares commence, on 20 December.

Following Admission, the Company will have a total of 536,963,471 Ordinary Shares in issue. No Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. The above figure may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain


Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

Tennyson Securities


Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Fortified Securities


Joint Broker

Guy Wheatley, CFA

+44 7493 989014

guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
