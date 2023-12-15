Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15

15 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 14/12/2023 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 44,356 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 474.80p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 466.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 471.80p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,729,553 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,729,553. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 484,344 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,185,045.52.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 472.05p 32,760 Chi-X (CHIX) 470.83p 5,320 BATE (BATE) 471.48p 4,060 Aquis (AQXE) 471.18p 1,440 Turquoise (TRQX) 470.78p 776

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 50 471.40 08:40:32 00382263024TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 510 471.40 08:40:32 00382263025TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 121 471.20 08:40:32 00382263026TRLO0.1.1 BATE 169 471.20 08:40:32 00382263027TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1400 471.40 08:40:32 00382263028TRLO0.1.1 XLON 131 470.40 08:41:10 00382263137TRLO0.1.1 XLON 989 470.40 08:41:10 00382263138TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 471.00 08:58:30 00382267973TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 290 470.60 08:58:30 00382267974TRLO0.1.1 BATE 60 470.60 08:58:30 00382267975TRLO0.1.1 BATE 97 470.80 08:58:30 00382267976TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 180 470.60 08:58:30 00382267977TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 139 470.40 08:58:30 00382267978TRLO0.1.1 XLON 61 470.40 08:58:30 00382267979TRLO0.1.1 XLON 27 470.40 08:58:30 00382267980TRLO0.1.1 XLON 613 470.40 08:58:30 00382267981TRLO0.1.1 XLON 175 470.40 08:58:31 00382267983TRLO0.1.1 XLON 105 470.40 08:58:31 00382267982TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 470.40 08:58:31 00382267984TRLO0.1.1 XLON 840 468.60 09:06:03 00382270021TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 468.60 09:06:03 00382270022TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 467.40 09:18:03 00382273202TRLO0.1.1 XLON 212 467.40 09:18:03 00382273204TRLO0.1.1 XLON 343 467.40 09:18:03 00382273203TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 467.40 09:18:03 00382273205TRLO0.1.1 XLON 105 466.60 09:20:10 00382273821TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 175 466.60 09:20:10 00382273822TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 171 469.20 10:02:21 00382284002TRLO0.1.1 XLON 669 469.40 10:02:21 00382284003TRLO0.1.1 XLON 126 468.00 10:02:42 00382284047TRLO0.1.1 XLON 221 468.00 10:02:42 00382284048TRLO0.1.1 XLON 461 468.00 10:02:52 00382284068TRLO0.1.1 XLON 312 468.00 10:02:52 00382284069TRLO0.1.1 XLON 157 467.00 10:04:30 00382284459TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 199 467.00 10:04:30 00382284461TRLO0.1.1 BATE 123 467.00 10:04:30 00382284460TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 31 467.00 10:04:30 00382284462TRLO0.1.1 BATE 84 467.00 10:04:30 00382284463TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 13 467.00 10:04:30 00382284464TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 280 469.00 10:20:20 00382288237TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 468.80 10:20:20 00382288238TRLO0.1.1 XLON 78 468.80 10:20:20 00382288239TRLO0.1.1 XLON 112 468.80 10:20:20 00382288240TRLO0.1.1 XLON 196 468.80 10:20:20 00382288242TRLO0.1.1 XLON 84 468.80 10:20:20 00382288241TRLO0.1.1 XLON 231 468.60 10:20:20 00382288243TRLO0.1.1 XLON 180 469.00 10:28:36 00382289763TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 227 468.20 10:30:38 00382290123TRLO0.1.1 XLON 66 469.00 10:52:22 00382294662TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 382 469.00 10:53:03 00382294796TRLO0.1.1 XLON 67 469.00 10:53:03 00382294797TRLO0.1.1 XLON 214 469.00 10:56:50 00382295414TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 290 469.00 10:56:50 00382295415TRLO0.1.1 BATE 34 469.00 10:56:50 00382295417TRLO0.1.1 XLON 213 469.00 10:56:50 00382295416TRLO0.1.1 XLON 246 469.00 10:56:50 00382295418TRLO0.1.1 XLON 144 469.00 10:56:50 00382295419TRLO0.1.1 XLON 113 469.00 10:56:50 00382295420TRLO0.1.1 XLON 303 469.00 10:56:50 00382295421TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 468.40 10:56:53 00382295424TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 40 468.20 11:02:42 00382296658TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 274 468.40 11:12:38 00382299772TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 280 469.60 11:15:05 00382300284TRLO0.1.1 XLON 68 469.60 11:17:18 00382301033TRLO0.1.1 XLON 212 469.60 11:17:18 00382301034TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 470.20 11:23:42 00382302924TRLO0.1.1 XLON 44 469.40 11:50:13 00382309899TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 223 469.40 11:50:13 00382309898TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 6 469.40 11:50:13 00382309900TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 69 469.40 11:50:13 00382309901TRLO0.1.1 BATE 96 469.40 11:50:13 00382309902TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 49 469.40 11:50:13 00382309903TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 174 469.40 11:50:13 00382309904TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 900 469.40 11:50:13 00382309906TRLO0.1.1 XLON 221 469.40 11:50:13 00382309905TRLO0.1.1 BATE 415 469.40 11:50:13 00382309907TRLO0.1.1 XLON 284 469.40 11:58:31 00382312255TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 10 469.40 12:03:18 00382313929TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 97 469.20 12:03:18 00382313940TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 280 469.40 12:23:16 00382319127TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 57 469.40 12:54:58 00382327291TRLO0.1.1 BATE 233 469.40 12:54:58 00382327292TRLO0.1.1 BATE 280 469.40 12:54:58 00382327293TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 412 469.40 12:54:58 00382327295TRLO0.1.1 XLON 630 469.40 12:54:58 00382327294TRLO0.1.1 XLON 78 469.40 12:54:58 00382327296TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 469.20 12:54:58 00382327298TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 469.20 12:54:58 00382327297TRLO0.1.1 XLON 180 469.20 12:55:25 00382327401TRLO0.1.1 BATE 110 469.20 12:55:25 00382327402TRLO0.1.1 BATE 53 469.20 12:55:28 00382327408TRLO0.1.1 XLON 88 469.20 12:55:28 00382327407TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 470.20 13:17:03 00382333200TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 58 469.80 13:32:45 00382338288TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 58 469.80 13:32:45 00382338289TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 63 469.80 13:32:45 00382338290TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 71 472.60 13:48:13 00382343790TRLO0.1.1 XLON 81 472.60 13:48:20 00382343815TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 472.60 13:56:14 00382347041TRLO0.1.1 XLON 211 472.60 14:05:12 00382351398TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 205 472.40 14:05:12 00382351399TRLO0.1.1 XLON 560 472.60 14:05:12 00382351400TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 290 472.60 14:05:12 00382351401TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1195 472.40 14:05:12 00382351402TRLO0.1.1 XLON 284 471.40 14:28:23 00382360510TRLO0.1.1 BATE 73 471.40 14:28:23 00382360511TRLO0.1.1 BATE 112 471.40 14:28:23 00382360512TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 168 471.40 14:28:23 00382360513TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 95 471.40 14:28:23 00382360514TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 2 471.40 14:28:23 00382360515TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 757 471.40 14:28:23 00382360516TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 471.40 14:28:23 00382360517TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 643 471.40 14:28:23 00382360518TRLO0.1.1 XLON 426 472.80 14:30:20 00382362465TRLO0.1.1 XLON 267 472.80 14:30:20 00382362466TRLO0.1.1 XLON 398 473.00 14:30:34 00382362661TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 474.60 14:33:23 00382365697TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 280 474.60 14:33:23 00382365698TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1900 474.60 14:33:23 00382365699TRLO0.1.1 XLON 201 474.60 14:33:23 00382365700TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1536 474.60 14:33:23 00382365701TRLO0.1.1 XLON 359 474.60 14:33:23 00382365702TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 474.60 14:33:23 00382365703TRLO0.1.1 XLON 48 474.60 14:34:58 00382367217TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1400 474.60 14:42:29 00382374061TRLO0.1.1 XLON 123 474.60 14:42:29 00382374065TRLO0.1.1 XLON 701 474.60 14:42:29 00382374064TRLO0.1.1 XLON 180 474.60 15:11:51 00382397728TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 119 474.60 15:11:51 00382397729TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 161 474.60 15:11:51 00382397730TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1978 474.60 15:11:51 00382397731TRLO0.1.1 XLON 173 474.60 15:11:51 00382397732TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1928 474.60 15:11:51 00382397733TRLO0.1.1 XLON 173 474.60 15:11:51 00382397734TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1928 474.60 15:11:51 00382397735TRLO0.1.1 XLON 57 474.60 15:11:51 00382397736TRLO0.1.1 XLON 644 474.20 15:11:53 00382397761TRLO0.1.1 BATE 449 474.20 15:11:53 00382397762TRLO0.1.1 BATE 97 474.00 15:11:53 00382397763TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 180 472.60 15:21:08 00382404874TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 100 472.60 15:21:08 00382404875TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 280 474.80 15:36:03 00382417514TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 280 474.80 15:36:03 00382417515TRLO0.1.1 XLON 7 474.80 15:38:48 00382419601TRLO0.1.1 XLON 27 474.80 15:38:48 00382419603TRLO0.1.1 XLON 273 474.80 15:38:48 00382419602TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 474.80 15:38:48 00382419604TRLO0.1.1 XLON 41 474.80 15:38:48 00382419606TRLO0.1.1 XLON 217 474.80 15:38:48 00382419605TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 474.80 15:38:48 00382419607TRLO0.1.1 XLON 114 474.80 15:38:48 00382419608TRLO0.1.1 XLON 290 474.00 15:41:47 00382422274TRLO0.1.1 BATE 97 474.00 15:41:47 00382422275TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 280 474.00 15:41:47 00382422276TRLO0.1.1 XLON 371 474.00 15:41:47 00382422277TRLO0.1.1 XLON 189 474.00 15:41:47 00382422278TRLO0.1.1 XLON

