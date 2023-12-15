Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15
15 December 2023
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
14/12/2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
44,356
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
474.80p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
466.60p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
471.80p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,729,553 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,729,553. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 484,344 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,185,045.52.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
472.05p
32,760
Chi-X (CHIX)
470.83p
5,320
BATE (BATE)
471.48p
4,060
Aquis (AQXE)
471.18p
1,440
Turquoise (TRQX)
470.78p
776
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
50
471.40
08:40:32
00382263024TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
510
471.40
08:40:32
00382263025TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
121
471.20
08:40:32
00382263026TRLO0.1.1
BATE
169
471.20
08:40:32
00382263027TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1400
471.40
08:40:32
00382263028TRLO0.1.1
XLON
131
470.40
08:41:10
00382263137TRLO0.1.1
XLON
989
470.40
08:41:10
00382263138TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
471.00
08:58:30
00382267973TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
290
470.60
08:58:30
00382267974TRLO0.1.1
BATE
60
470.60
08:58:30
00382267975TRLO0.1.1
BATE
97
470.80
08:58:30
00382267976TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
180
470.60
08:58:30
00382267977TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
139
470.40
08:58:30
00382267978TRLO0.1.1
XLON
61
470.40
08:58:30
00382267979TRLO0.1.1
XLON
27
470.40
08:58:30
00382267980TRLO0.1.1
XLON
613
470.40
08:58:30
00382267981TRLO0.1.1
XLON
175
470.40
08:58:31
00382267983TRLO0.1.1
XLON
105
470.40
08:58:31
00382267982TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
470.40
08:58:31
00382267984TRLO0.1.1
XLON
840
468.60
09:06:03
00382270021TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
468.60
09:06:03
00382270022TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
467.40
09:18:03
00382273202TRLO0.1.1
XLON
212
467.40
09:18:03
00382273204TRLO0.1.1
XLON
343
467.40
09:18:03
00382273203TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
467.40
09:18:03
00382273205TRLO0.1.1
XLON
105
466.60
09:20:10
00382273821TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
175
466.60
09:20:10
00382273822TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
171
469.20
10:02:21
00382284002TRLO0.1.1
XLON
669
469.40
10:02:21
00382284003TRLO0.1.1
XLON
126
468.00
10:02:42
00382284047TRLO0.1.1
XLON
221
468.00
10:02:42
00382284048TRLO0.1.1
XLON
461
468.00
10:02:52
00382284068TRLO0.1.1
XLON
312
468.00
10:02:52
00382284069TRLO0.1.1
XLON
157
467.00
10:04:30
00382284459TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
199
467.00
10:04:30
00382284461TRLO0.1.1
BATE
123
467.00
10:04:30
00382284460TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
31
467.00
10:04:30
00382284462TRLO0.1.1
BATE
84
467.00
10:04:30
00382284463TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
13
467.00
10:04:30
00382284464TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
280
469.00
10:20:20
00382288237TRLO0.1.1
XLON
90
468.80
10:20:20
00382288238TRLO0.1.1
XLON
78
468.80
10:20:20
00382288239TRLO0.1.1
XLON
112
468.80
10:20:20
00382288240TRLO0.1.1
XLON
196
468.80
10:20:20
00382288242TRLO0.1.1
XLON
84
468.80
10:20:20
00382288241TRLO0.1.1
XLON
231
468.60
10:20:20
00382288243TRLO0.1.1
XLON
180
469.00
10:28:36
00382289763TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
227
468.20
10:30:38
00382290123TRLO0.1.1
XLON
66
469.00
10:52:22
00382294662TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
382
469.00
10:53:03
00382294796TRLO0.1.1
XLON
67
469.00
10:53:03
00382294797TRLO0.1.1
XLON
214
469.00
10:56:50
00382295414TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
290
469.00
10:56:50
00382295415TRLO0.1.1
BATE
34
469.00
10:56:50
00382295417TRLO0.1.1
XLON
213
469.00
10:56:50
00382295416TRLO0.1.1
XLON
246
469.00
10:56:50
00382295418TRLO0.1.1
XLON
144
469.00
10:56:50
00382295419TRLO0.1.1
XLON
113
469.00
10:56:50
00382295420TRLO0.1.1
XLON
303
469.00
10:56:50
00382295421TRLO0.1.1
XLON
97
468.40
10:56:53
00382295424TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
40
468.20
11:02:42
00382296658TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
274
468.40
11:12:38
00382299772TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
280
469.60
11:15:05
00382300284TRLO0.1.1
XLON
68
469.60
11:17:18
00382301033TRLO0.1.1
XLON
212
469.60
11:17:18
00382301034TRLO0.1.1
XLON
85
470.20
11:23:42
00382302924TRLO0.1.1
XLON
44
469.40
11:50:13
00382309899TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
223
469.40
11:50:13
00382309898TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
6
469.40
11:50:13
00382309900TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
69
469.40
11:50:13
00382309901TRLO0.1.1
BATE
96
469.40
11:50:13
00382309902TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
49
469.40
11:50:13
00382309903TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
174
469.40
11:50:13
00382309904TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
900
469.40
11:50:13
00382309906TRLO0.1.1
XLON
221
469.40
11:50:13
00382309905TRLO0.1.1
BATE
415
469.40
11:50:13
00382309907TRLO0.1.1
XLON
284
469.40
11:58:31
00382312255TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
10
469.40
12:03:18
00382313929TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
97
469.20
12:03:18
00382313940TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
280
469.40
12:23:16
00382319127TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
57
469.40
12:54:58
00382327291TRLO0.1.1
BATE
233
469.40
12:54:58
00382327292TRLO0.1.1
BATE
280
469.40
12:54:58
00382327293TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
412
469.40
12:54:58
00382327295TRLO0.1.1
XLON
630
469.40
12:54:58
00382327294TRLO0.1.1
XLON
78
469.40
12:54:58
00382327296TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
469.20
12:54:58
00382327298TRLO0.1.1
XLON
179
469.20
12:54:58
00382327297TRLO0.1.1
XLON
180
469.20
12:55:25
00382327401TRLO0.1.1
BATE
110
469.20
12:55:25
00382327402TRLO0.1.1
BATE
53
469.20
12:55:28
00382327408TRLO0.1.1
XLON
88
469.20
12:55:28
00382327407TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
470.20
13:17:03
00382333200TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
58
469.80
13:32:45
00382338288TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
58
469.80
13:32:45
00382338289TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
63
469.80
13:32:45
00382338290TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
71
472.60
13:48:13
00382343790TRLO0.1.1
XLON
81
472.60
13:48:20
00382343815TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2
472.60
13:56:14
00382347041TRLO0.1.1
XLON
211
472.60
14:05:12
00382351398TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
205
472.40
14:05:12
00382351399TRLO0.1.1
XLON
560
472.60
14:05:12
00382351400TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
290
472.60
14:05:12
00382351401TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1195
472.40
14:05:12
00382351402TRLO0.1.1
XLON
284
471.40
14:28:23
00382360510TRLO0.1.1
BATE
73
471.40
14:28:23
00382360511TRLO0.1.1
BATE
112
471.40
14:28:23
00382360512TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
168
471.40
14:28:23
00382360513TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
95
471.40
14:28:23
00382360514TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
2
471.40
14:28:23
00382360515TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
757
471.40
14:28:23
00382360516TRLO0.1.1
XLON
97
471.40
14:28:23
00382360517TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
643
471.40
14:28:23
00382360518TRLO0.1.1
XLON
426
472.80
14:30:20
00382362465TRLO0.1.1
XLON
267
472.80
14:30:20
00382362466TRLO0.1.1
XLON
398
473.00
14:30:34
00382362661TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
474.60
14:33:23
00382365697TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
280
474.60
14:33:23
00382365698TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1900
474.60
14:33:23
00382365699TRLO0.1.1
XLON
201
474.60
14:33:23
00382365700TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1536
474.60
14:33:23
00382365701TRLO0.1.1
XLON
359
474.60
14:33:23
00382365702TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
474.60
14:33:23
00382365703TRLO0.1.1
XLON
48
474.60
14:34:58
00382367217TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1400
474.60
14:42:29
00382374061TRLO0.1.1
XLON
123
474.60
14:42:29
00382374065TRLO0.1.1
XLON
701
474.60
14:42:29
00382374064TRLO0.1.1
XLON
180
474.60
15:11:51
00382397728TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
119
474.60
15:11:51
00382397729TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
161
474.60
15:11:51
00382397730TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1978
474.60
15:11:51
00382397731TRLO0.1.1
XLON
173
474.60
15:11:51
00382397732TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1928
474.60
15:11:51
00382397733TRLO0.1.1
XLON
173
474.60
15:11:51
00382397734TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1928
474.60
15:11:51
00382397735TRLO0.1.1
XLON
57
474.60
15:11:51
00382397736TRLO0.1.1
XLON
644
474.20
15:11:53
00382397761TRLO0.1.1
BATE
449
474.20
15:11:53
00382397762TRLO0.1.1
BATE
97
474.00
15:11:53
00382397763TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
180
472.60
15:21:08
00382404874TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
100
472.60
15:21:08
00382404875TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
280
474.80
15:36:03
00382417514TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
280
474.80
15:36:03
00382417515TRLO0.1.1
XLON
7
474.80
15:38:48
00382419601TRLO0.1.1
XLON
27
474.80
15:38:48
00382419603TRLO0.1.1
XLON
273
474.80
15:38:48
00382419602TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
474.80
15:38:48
00382419604TRLO0.1.1
XLON
41
474.80
15:38:48
00382419606TRLO0.1.1
XLON
217
474.80
15:38:48
00382419605TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
474.80
15:38:48
00382419607TRLO0.1.1
XLON
114
474.80
15:38:48
00382419608TRLO0.1.1
XLON
290
474.00
15:41:47
00382422274TRLO0.1.1
BATE
97
474.00
15:41:47
00382422275TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
280
474.00
15:41:47
00382422276TRLO0.1.1
XLON
371
474.00
15:41:47
00382422277TRLO0.1.1
XLON
189
474.00
15:41:47
00382422278TRLO0.1.1
XLON
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com