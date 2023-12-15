Anzeige
Freitag, 15.12.2023
Kursexplosion? STRONG BUY für Energy Plug Technologies!
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
Frankfurt
15.12.23
08:10 Uhr
5,320 Euro
+0,220
+4,31 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
15.12.2023 | 08:06
107 Leser
Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15

15 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

14/12/2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

44,356

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

474.80p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

466.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

471.80p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,729,553 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,729,553. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 484,344 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,185,045.52.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

472.05p

32,760

Chi-X (CHIX)

470.83p

5,320

BATE (BATE)

471.48p

4,060

Aquis (AQXE)

471.18p

1,440

Turquoise (TRQX)

470.78p

776

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

50

471.40

08:40:32

00382263024TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

510

471.40

08:40:32

00382263025TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

121

471.20

08:40:32

00382263026TRLO0.1.1

BATE

169

471.20

08:40:32

00382263027TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1400

471.40

08:40:32

00382263028TRLO0.1.1

XLON

131

470.40

08:41:10

00382263137TRLO0.1.1

XLON

989

470.40

08:41:10

00382263138TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

471.00

08:58:30

00382267973TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

290

470.60

08:58:30

00382267974TRLO0.1.1

BATE

60

470.60

08:58:30

00382267975TRLO0.1.1

BATE

97

470.80

08:58:30

00382267976TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

180

470.60

08:58:30

00382267977TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

139

470.40

08:58:30

00382267978TRLO0.1.1

XLON

61

470.40

08:58:30

00382267979TRLO0.1.1

XLON

27

470.40

08:58:30

00382267980TRLO0.1.1

XLON

613

470.40

08:58:30

00382267981TRLO0.1.1

XLON

175

470.40

08:58:31

00382267983TRLO0.1.1

XLON

105

470.40

08:58:31

00382267982TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

470.40

08:58:31

00382267984TRLO0.1.1

XLON

840

468.60

09:06:03

00382270021TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

468.60

09:06:03

00382270022TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

467.40

09:18:03

00382273202TRLO0.1.1

XLON

212

467.40

09:18:03

00382273204TRLO0.1.1

XLON

343

467.40

09:18:03

00382273203TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

467.40

09:18:03

00382273205TRLO0.1.1

XLON

105

466.60

09:20:10

00382273821TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

175

466.60

09:20:10

00382273822TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

171

469.20

10:02:21

00382284002TRLO0.1.1

XLON

669

469.40

10:02:21

00382284003TRLO0.1.1

XLON

126

468.00

10:02:42

00382284047TRLO0.1.1

XLON

221

468.00

10:02:42

00382284048TRLO0.1.1

XLON

461

468.00

10:02:52

00382284068TRLO0.1.1

XLON

312

468.00

10:02:52

00382284069TRLO0.1.1

XLON

157

467.00

10:04:30

00382284459TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

199

467.00

10:04:30

00382284461TRLO0.1.1

BATE

123

467.00

10:04:30

00382284460TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

31

467.00

10:04:30

00382284462TRLO0.1.1

BATE

84

467.00

10:04:30

00382284463TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

13

467.00

10:04:30

00382284464TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

280

469.00

10:20:20

00382288237TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

468.80

10:20:20

00382288238TRLO0.1.1

XLON

78

468.80

10:20:20

00382288239TRLO0.1.1

XLON

112

468.80

10:20:20

00382288240TRLO0.1.1

XLON

196

468.80

10:20:20

00382288242TRLO0.1.1

XLON

84

468.80

10:20:20

00382288241TRLO0.1.1

XLON

231

468.60

10:20:20

00382288243TRLO0.1.1

XLON

180

469.00

10:28:36

00382289763TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

227

468.20

10:30:38

00382290123TRLO0.1.1

XLON

66

469.00

10:52:22

00382294662TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

382

469.00

10:53:03

00382294796TRLO0.1.1

XLON

67

469.00

10:53:03

00382294797TRLO0.1.1

XLON

214

469.00

10:56:50

00382295414TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

290

469.00

10:56:50

00382295415TRLO0.1.1

BATE

34

469.00

10:56:50

00382295417TRLO0.1.1

XLON

213

469.00

10:56:50

00382295416TRLO0.1.1

XLON

246

469.00

10:56:50

00382295418TRLO0.1.1

XLON

144

469.00

10:56:50

00382295419TRLO0.1.1

XLON

113

469.00

10:56:50

00382295420TRLO0.1.1

XLON

303

469.00

10:56:50

00382295421TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

468.40

10:56:53

00382295424TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

40

468.20

11:02:42

00382296658TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

274

468.40

11:12:38

00382299772TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

280

469.60

11:15:05

00382300284TRLO0.1.1

XLON

68

469.60

11:17:18

00382301033TRLO0.1.1

XLON

212

469.60

11:17:18

00382301034TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

470.20

11:23:42

00382302924TRLO0.1.1

XLON

44

469.40

11:50:13

00382309899TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

223

469.40

11:50:13

00382309898TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

6

469.40

11:50:13

00382309900TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

69

469.40

11:50:13

00382309901TRLO0.1.1

BATE

96

469.40

11:50:13

00382309902TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

49

469.40

11:50:13

00382309903TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

174

469.40

11:50:13

00382309904TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

900

469.40

11:50:13

00382309906TRLO0.1.1

XLON

221

469.40

11:50:13

00382309905TRLO0.1.1

BATE

415

469.40

11:50:13

00382309907TRLO0.1.1

XLON

284

469.40

11:58:31

00382312255TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

10

469.40

12:03:18

00382313929TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

97

469.20

12:03:18

00382313940TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

280

469.40

12:23:16

00382319127TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

57

469.40

12:54:58

00382327291TRLO0.1.1

BATE

233

469.40

12:54:58

00382327292TRLO0.1.1

BATE

280

469.40

12:54:58

00382327293TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

412

469.40

12:54:58

00382327295TRLO0.1.1

XLON

630

469.40

12:54:58

00382327294TRLO0.1.1

XLON

78

469.40

12:54:58

00382327296TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

469.20

12:54:58

00382327298TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

469.20

12:54:58

00382327297TRLO0.1.1

XLON

180

469.20

12:55:25

00382327401TRLO0.1.1

BATE

110

469.20

12:55:25

00382327402TRLO0.1.1

BATE

53

469.20

12:55:28

00382327408TRLO0.1.1

XLON

88

469.20

12:55:28

00382327407TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

470.20

13:17:03

00382333200TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

58

469.80

13:32:45

00382338288TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

58

469.80

13:32:45

00382338289TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

63

469.80

13:32:45

00382338290TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

71

472.60

13:48:13

00382343790TRLO0.1.1

XLON

81

472.60

13:48:20

00382343815TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

472.60

13:56:14

00382347041TRLO0.1.1

XLON

211

472.60

14:05:12

00382351398TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

205

472.40

14:05:12

00382351399TRLO0.1.1

XLON

560

472.60

14:05:12

00382351400TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

290

472.60

14:05:12

00382351401TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1195

472.40

14:05:12

00382351402TRLO0.1.1

XLON

284

471.40

14:28:23

00382360510TRLO0.1.1

BATE

73

471.40

14:28:23

00382360511TRLO0.1.1

BATE

112

471.40

14:28:23

00382360512TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

168

471.40

14:28:23

00382360513TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

95

471.40

14:28:23

00382360514TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

2

471.40

14:28:23

00382360515TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

757

471.40

14:28:23

00382360516TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

471.40

14:28:23

00382360517TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

643

471.40

14:28:23

00382360518TRLO0.1.1

XLON

426

472.80

14:30:20

00382362465TRLO0.1.1

XLON

267

472.80

14:30:20

00382362466TRLO0.1.1

XLON

398

473.00

14:30:34

00382362661TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

474.60

14:33:23

00382365697TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

280

474.60

14:33:23

00382365698TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1900

474.60

14:33:23

00382365699TRLO0.1.1

XLON

201

474.60

14:33:23

00382365700TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1536

474.60

14:33:23

00382365701TRLO0.1.1

XLON

359

474.60

14:33:23

00382365702TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

474.60

14:33:23

00382365703TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

474.60

14:34:58

00382367217TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1400

474.60

14:42:29

00382374061TRLO0.1.1

XLON

123

474.60

14:42:29

00382374065TRLO0.1.1

XLON

701

474.60

14:42:29

00382374064TRLO0.1.1

XLON

180

474.60

15:11:51

00382397728TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

119

474.60

15:11:51

00382397729TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

161

474.60

15:11:51

00382397730TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1978

474.60

15:11:51

00382397731TRLO0.1.1

XLON

173

474.60

15:11:51

00382397732TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1928

474.60

15:11:51

00382397733TRLO0.1.1

XLON

173

474.60

15:11:51

00382397734TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1928

474.60

15:11:51

00382397735TRLO0.1.1

XLON

57

474.60

15:11:51

00382397736TRLO0.1.1

XLON

644

474.20

15:11:53

00382397761TRLO0.1.1

BATE

449

474.20

15:11:53

00382397762TRLO0.1.1

BATE

97

474.00

15:11:53

00382397763TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

180

472.60

15:21:08

00382404874TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

100

472.60

15:21:08

00382404875TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

280

474.80

15:36:03

00382417514TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

280

474.80

15:36:03

00382417515TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7

474.80

15:38:48

00382419601TRLO0.1.1

XLON

27

474.80

15:38:48

00382419603TRLO0.1.1

XLON

273

474.80

15:38:48

00382419602TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

474.80

15:38:48

00382419604TRLO0.1.1

XLON

41

474.80

15:38:48

00382419606TRLO0.1.1

XLON

217

474.80

15:38:48

00382419605TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

474.80

15:38:48

00382419607TRLO0.1.1

XLON

114

474.80

15:38:48

00382419608TRLO0.1.1

XLON

290

474.00

15:41:47

00382422274TRLO0.1.1

BATE

97

474.00

15:41:47

00382422275TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

280

474.00

15:41:47

00382422276TRLO0.1.1

XLON

371

474.00

15:41:47

00382422277TRLO0.1.1

XLON

189

474.00

15:41:47

00382422278TRLO0.1.1

XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


