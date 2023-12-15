DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 14 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.256 GBP1.090 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.246 GBP1.068 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.251998 GBP1.078303

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,489,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2139 1.252 XDUB 08:33:23 00068164141TRLO0 2258 1.256 XDUB 09:49:24 00068168735TRLO0 388 1.256 XDUB 13:05:28 00068176513TRLO0 1 1.256 XDUB 13:47:33 00068178530TRLO0 1630 1.256 XDUB 13:59:55 00068179440TRLO0 2190 1.248 XDUB 14:51:16 00068182423TRLO0 1394 1.246 XDUB 15:40:15 00068186020TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 209 107.80 XLON 08:43:10 00068164849TRLO0 2062 107.80 XLON 08:43:10 00068164850TRLO0 2338 109.00 XLON 11:49:17 00068174027TRLO0 2072 107.60 XLON 13:59:55 00068179439TRLO0 1268 106.80 XLON 15:01:28 00068182923TRLO0 452 107.40 XLON 16:18:24 00068187914TRLO0 497 107.40 XLON 16:18:51 00068187932TRLO0 816 107.40 XLON 16:19:00 00068187944TRLO0 286 107.40 XLON 16:19:00 00068187945TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 292121 EQS News ID: 1797441 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1797441&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)