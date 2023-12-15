Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
15.12.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
15 December 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 14 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           10,000     10,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.256     GBP1.090 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.246     GBP1.068 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.251998    GBP1.078303

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,489,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2139       1.252         XDUB      08:33:23      00068164141TRLO0 
2258       1.256         XDUB      09:49:24      00068168735TRLO0 
388       1.256         XDUB      13:05:28      00068176513TRLO0 
1        1.256         XDUB      13:47:33      00068178530TRLO0 
1630       1.256         XDUB      13:59:55      00068179440TRLO0 
2190       1.248         XDUB      14:51:16      00068182423TRLO0 
1394       1.246         XDUB      15:40:15      00068186020TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
209       107.80        XLON      08:43:10      00068164849TRLO0 
2062       107.80        XLON      08:43:10      00068164850TRLO0 
2338       109.00        XLON      11:49:17      00068174027TRLO0 
2072       107.60        XLON      13:59:55      00068179439TRLO0 
1268       106.80        XLON      15:01:28      00068182923TRLO0 
452       107.40        XLON      16:18:24      00068187914TRLO0 
497       107.40        XLON      16:18:51      00068187932TRLO0 
816       107.40        XLON      16:19:00      00068187944TRLO0 
286       107.40        XLON      16:19:00      00068187945TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  292121 
EQS News ID:  1797441 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1797441&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

