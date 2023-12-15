

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Telecom Italia SpA (TIAOF.PK, TI), the Italian telecom major, said on Friday that it has approved a request from Optics Bidco, a unit of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. or KKR to submit a final offer for Sparkle, TI's submarine cable unit.



With this, the deadline has been extended to the end of January 2024.



Earlier, in order to collect all the necessary information to submit a final offer, Optics Bidco had requested to allow it to deepen the due diligence activities until the end of January 2024.



