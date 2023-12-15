

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L), a clothing major, on Friday reported a rise in its preliminary net sales for the full year.



The Group reported net sales of SEK 236.014 billion, up 6 percent from previous year's SEK 223.553 billion. Excluding Russia and Belarus the increase was 8 percent in SEK and 1 percent in local currencies.



For the fourth quarter, the company registered net sales of SEK 62.629 billion, compared with SEK 62.433 billion last year.



Excluding Russia and Belarus the increase was 3 percent in SEK and decrease of 1 percent in local currencies.



In total, the Group's final quarter net sales decreased by 4 percent in local currencies compared with the corresponding quarter last year.



The company is scheduled to release its full-year report on January 31, 2024.



