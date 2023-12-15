In the mid of the festive season, Tineco surprises with offers for the Christmas season. Regardless of whether you want to make yourself or others happy, the holidays will be even more splendid with exclusive deals on selected Tineco products. From December 15th to December 24th, the offers for the Tineco FLOOR ONE S3, FLOOR ONE S5 Pro2, PURE ONE Station Pet and FLOOR ONE S6 run with discounts of up to 38%.

FLOOR ONE S3

The FLOOR ONE S3 is the high-quality, wireless combination of wet-dry vacuum cleaner and mop for tile, laminate, marble and hardwood floors. As with its successor, the FLOOR ONE S5, the S3 also offers smart iLoop sensor technology, with which it detects dirt and automatically adjusts the suction power and water flow for optimal cleaning. The integrated lithium-ion battery is fully charged after about two hours, and the battery life is then up to 35 minutes. The device offers an automatic self-cleaning function, using the voice-assisted app, users can access additional functions of the vacuum cleaner and view the status of the device. The associated support area also provides assistance with possible problems.

Original price: 399 euros

Christmas offer: 249 euros (38% discount)

Period: December 11th, 2023 December 24th, 2023

FLOOR ONE S5 Pro 2

With the smart vacuum cleaner Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Pro 2, hard floors can be cleaned particularly effectively, because vacuuming and wiping are done in just one step and with just one device. The smart iLoop sensor technology makes cleaning easier by detecting dust and wet or dry dirt, and allows you to keep an eye on the entire cleaning process. The iLoop ring on the color LED display changes from red to blue once the floor is clean. The exclusive brush head design enables optimized and streak-free cleaning of bases, moldings, corners, angles and many other hard-to-reach places. Thanks to the large containers for 0.8 liters of fresh water and 0.7 liters of dirty water, several living areas can be cleaned with one device without interruption.

Original price: 629 euros

Christmas offer: 499 euros (21% discount)

Period: December 11th, 2023 December 24th, 2023

PURE ONE STATION Pet

The cordless vacuum cleaner with 4-in-1 multifunctional OmniHub offers numerous functions for a clean home. After each cleaning process, the PURE ONE Station Pet is simply returned to the OmniHub, where the device cleans itself completely, in real-time detection (from the brush to the hose and dust container to the filters), the battery is charged and the device is ready for the next use. The 4-stage HEPA filter system captures up to 99.97% of dust particles, the OmniHub even has a 5-stage HEPA filter system that filters 99.99% of dust particles. So you can breathe fresher, healthier air at home. The reusable 3 liter dust container eliminates the need for daily cleaning and emptying as dirt and dust can be stored for up to 60 days. The ZeroTangle brush effectively captures hair without tangling or blocking ideal for pet owners. Thanks to the iLoopSmart Sensor, the device delivers precise suction power that automatically adapts to detected dirt, improving cleaning efficiency.

Original price: 799 euros

Christmas offer: 639 euros (20% discount)

Period: December 18th, 2023 December 22nd, 2023

FLOOR ONE S6

As a wet vacuum cleaner, it is not afraid of liquids and adhesions and can remove them effortlessly. The brush roller of the FLOOR ONE S6 can be cleaned quickly and thoroughly and not only eliminates another annoying work step, but also prevents mold from forming in the device. The device features improved edge cleaning that helps to easily clean even along baseboards and in hard-to-reach areas. An integrated edgeless scraper removes most of the dirt from the roller after each cleaning cycle. In combination with continuous fresh water cleaning, efficient dirty water recycling and a roller rotation speed of 450 rpm, drying efficiency is increased and dirty water residue is minimized. Ultra Mode can be used to electrolyze tap water, which can be used for deep cleaning of hard floors. The Tineco FLOOR ONE S6 also impresses with its smart functions and, with a total weight of just 4.5 kg, is half a kilogram lighter than its predecessor.

Original price: 599 euros

Christmas offer: 539 euros (coupon worth €60)

Period: December 11th, 2023 December 17th, 2023

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

