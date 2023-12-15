DJ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Dec-2023 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.901 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1391512 CODE: LCUS LN ISIN: LU1781540957 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 292210 EQS News ID: 1797653 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 15, 2023 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)