HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

Heineken NV

PARIS, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Heineken NV Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 600,000,000 Description: 3.625% due 15th November 2026 Offer price: 99.810 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction