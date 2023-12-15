

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation slowed in November but exceeded the initial estimate, final data released by the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 3.5 percent in November from 4.0 percent in October. The initially estimated rate was 3.4 percent.



The latest inflation figure was the weakest since January 2022.



Likewise, inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, softened to 3.9 percent from 4.5 percent. Inflation was slightly faster than the flash estimate of 3.8 percent. The HICP was also the slowest since January 2022.



The monthly fall in consumer price index was confirmed at 0.2 percent. This reversed a 0.1 percent rise in October.



At the same time, the month-on-month decline in the HICP was revised to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent.



Data showed that core inflation reached 3.6 percent in November, down from 4.2 percent in October.



The decrease is overall inflation resulted from the slowdown in energy price growth to 3.1 percent and that of services to 2.8 percent. Manufactured product prices posted a slower growth of 1.9 percent and that of food by 7.7 percent.



