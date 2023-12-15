Reliq Health Technologies Inc.: Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Directors

HAMILTON, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) ("Reliq" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to welcome the appointment of two new directors to its Board.



Alexander Nuttall joins the Board as an independent non-executive director and Chris Shields, the Company's interim CEO, has also been appointed as a director.

Alexander Nuttall

Alex Nuttall currently serves as Mayor of Barrie and a Director on the Board of Alectra Utilities. First elected as a City Councillor in Barrie, in 2006, Alex continued to serve at the Municipal level of government until 2014. In 2015, Mayor Nuttall was elected as the Member of Parliament for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte. Alex served as Shadow Minister for numerous ministries: Digital Economy, Economic Development for Southern Ontario, Innovation, Science and Technology (Deputy), Youth Sports & Persons with Disabilities, and Interprovincial Trade. Prior to entering federal politics, Alex worked in the retail and commercial finance industry with TD, RBC and Meridian Credit Union. Following leaving federal politics in 2019, Alex served as Vice-President for Telecom North Frontenac Telephone Company overseeing the Sales, Marketing and Customer Service expansions.

Chris Shields

Chris Shields was recently appointed as Interim CEO of the Company, as announced on December 11, 2023. Mr. Shields currently handles the Company's US business development and is very familiar with the operations and processes of the Company. Additionally, Mr. Shields has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare space and has held senior executive positions in start-ups and Fortune 500 companies. Based in Boston, MA, Mr. Shields has extensive experience with the US healthcare system and is widely regarded as a Medicare and Medicaid subject matter expert. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell and an MBA specializing in Finance from Babson College in Wellesley, MA. Mr. Shields will lead the Company's search for a permanent CEO.

"We are pleased to welcome Alex and Chris as new directors," said Brian Storseth, director of the Company. "Both members bring a wide range of professional experience and valuable perspectives that will be integral as the Company continues to move forward".

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

